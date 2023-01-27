The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in coordination with the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Wahpeton, announces a reward of up to $5,000 for information related to the theft of a number of display fireworks from a rural Richland County, North Dakota, explosives bunker.
Matrix Fireworks, a federal explosives licensee operating out of Wahpeton, discovered the theft in early January when inspecting rural bunkers. After a reconciliation of inventory, approximately $23,000 worth of fireworks was reported missing.
The missing fireworks are classified as display fireworks, which are typically used in shows, generally under the supervision of a trained pyrotechnician. These large-scale fireworks contain high explosives which presents a public safety risk if mishandled or detonated inappropriately.
"There is a public safety concern given the potential for misuse of these fireworks," said ATF Special Agent in Charge William McCrary, of the St. Paul Field Division. "Our hope is that someone who knows about this theft will do the right thing and report what they know to avoid anyone being hurt from an accidental or nefarious explosives incident."
The missing fireworks were completely assembled with packaging labeled "Matrix Fireworks."
Anyone with information about this incident, identification of the individuals involved, or the recovery of the missing fireworks is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email ATFTips@atf.gov. For those providing information, include as many details as possible relating to the incident.
Tips may be reported anonymously. If a reward is sought, a name and contact information must be provided in the report. To be eligible for the reward, information provided must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary or in the recovery of the missing fireworks.
This case is being investigated by ATF along with the Richland County Sheriff's Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
ATF is the federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving explosives and regulates the explosives industry. For more information about ATF, go to www.atf.gov or follow @ATFHQ on Twitter. Follow @ATFStPaul on Twitter for ATF news in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.