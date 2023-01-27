The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in coordination with the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Wahpeton, announces a reward of up to $5,000 for information related to the theft of a number of display fireworks from a rural Richland County, North Dakota, explosives bunker.

Matrix Fireworks, a federal explosives licensee operating out of Wahpeton, discovered the theft in early January when inspecting rural bunkers. After a reconciliation of inventory, approximately $23,000 worth of fireworks was reported missing.



