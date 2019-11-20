The suspect in an attempted murder case in Wahpeton entered a not guilty plea Monday, Nov. 18.
Byron Dewayne Vann, 31, appeared in Richland County District Court. He is charged with one class A felony count of attempted murder, intentionally or knowing, of an adult victim.
Vann is accused of wielding a bayonet to wound a 30-year-old Fargo man, Daily News previously reported. The alleged assault occurred at approximately 7:53 p.m. Oct. 11, 2019 at a residence in the 400 block of 14th Street North.
A Wahpeton Police Department investigation found the victim, whose identity has not been released, sustained lacerations to his neck as a result of the incident. He underwent surgery to repair two significant neck wounds and was able to be released from the hospital the next day, according to court documents.
Vann, who had allegedly fled from the incident scene before police arrived, returned while officers were still present.
Attorney Don Krassin represents Vann. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Two witnesses for the state were called Monday, Moen said. They are a Wahpeton police officer and an agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The state bureau assisted in the investigating the incident, court documents continue.
A felony dispositional conference has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13 in Richland County District Court.
The maximum penalty for a class A felony is 20 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.
Court records previously stated Vann is a resident of Henryetta, Oklahoma. As of Wednesday, Nov. 20, they state he is a Wahpeton resident.
Vann is currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
