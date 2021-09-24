Attendance, retention discussed at State of the College address

Dr. John Richman, president of North Dakota State College of Science, repeated some conventional wisdom during the State of the College address. Students aren’t going to care about what faculty, employees and staff know until they first know that faculty, employee and staff care.
Richman’s address, given Tuesday, Sept. 21, came following NDSCS’ announcement of fall 2021 enrollment. Officially, the college has 2,802 credit-seeking students total, whether on the Wahpeton and Fargo campuses, taking online courses or as an early entry participant.
NDSCS saw an increase in the total number of credits in which students are enrolled, the college reported. The official headcount is a decrease of approximately 1 percent from the fall 2020 enrollment of 2,829 students.
“We continue to see students coming to us because of the full college experience we offer,” Richman stated earlier Tuesday. “NDSCS continuously makes adjustments to fulfill our mission by providing our students the opportunity to learn in the mode that best fits their needs — including while in high school.”
As of Monday, Sept. 20, NDSCS also had 355 TrainND Southeast participants, 359 ApprenticeshipND participants and 245 SkillsND participants. The college reported 3,761 total participants, including the 2,802 credit-seeking students.
NDSCS’ new student population, whether part-timers, full-timers or transfers, increased 2.8 percent from fall 2020. NDSCS reported a slight decrease in the number of students learning on the Wahpeton campus, but did not give specific numbers. The college also reported that the percentage of students living on campus increased 3.6 percent, with 869 students living in a residence hall or campus apartment.
“(Our) enrollment data shows 907 students taking early entry courses, a 4.9 percent increase (from) 2020. An additional 462 students are taking classes at multiple NDSCS locations, or through a combination of in-person and online instruction, a 1.9 percent increase from 2020,” the college stated.
Students from North Dakota currently make up 70 percent of NDSCS’ enrollment, with 47 of the state’s 53 counties represented.
Following the address, Richman was asked about what information the college has about changes in student retention.
“That’s a very difficult question to get answered by a student, as a lot of you can attest to. Being the former football coach, (I’ll say) a lot of students just leave. You see it in your classes. They just stop showing up,” Richman said.
NDSCS looks at national trends and knows that its students are no different than others attending two-year colleges, Richman said. What the college understands is that there are factors including family situations, financial changes and personal matters.
“We also know that the workforce issue (including a need for employees) is at such a significant high level that some of our students are getting poached while they’re in high school,” Richman said. “They’re simply leaving high school and going right to the workforce. I don’t know if that’s good or bad, but that’s different.”
NDSCS listens to its students, Richman said, and is working to better address youth mental health and financial aid. There is potential for a higher number of students being able to attend tuition-free.
Richman, retiring from NDSCS in December, gave an update on the process for selecting a new college president. North Dakota’s State Board of Higher Education recently appointed board member Jeffry Volk to co-chair the search committee. Richman said he believed that North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott was continuing his process as well.
“He’s reached out to our three senate presidents for suggested names to serve on that committee,” Richman said.
The state board will meet at NDSCS-Wahpeton on Thursday, Sept. 30 and are expected to return to the campus in March 2022. The latter meeting will include candidate interviews and an announcement of the selected new president.
“The state of the college is really thanks to all of your efforts,” Richman said. “We are extremely gifted with the talent that we have. We are in a great situation. We could be in a better situation when that enrollment trend takes off and goes up.”
