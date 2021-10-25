Attorney against possible quick take of Horace area land

The law requires the Cass County Joint Water Resource District, North Dakota, to provide relocation assistance to persons displaced by the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion in a uniform equitable manner, attorney Cash Aaland, Fargo, recently wrote.
Attempts to treat those citizens in a disparate and unconscionable manner should not be condoned, Aaland continued. He wrote on behalf of clients Gene and Brenda Sauvageau, whose property is located in the St. Benedict community, in the vicinity of Horace, North Dakota, southern Cass County.
Aaland objects to proposed use of what he called quick take eminent domain to take possession of the property, remove the couple from their home and demolish the buildings.
“(The district) contends that the condemnation of the Sauvageau property is necessary to enable the FM Diversion Project to proceed on a timely basis,” he wrote. “Until (the district) agrees to provide relocation and replacement housing to the Sauvageaus in the same manner as was provided to the 40 Oxbow families displaced by the (project), (the district’s) request for quick take eminent domain authority must be denied.”
Under the proposed circumstances, Aaland wrote, removal of the Sauvageaus from their dwelling would be a violation of state and federal law.
“The Sauvageaus and other residents of rural communities displaced by Fargo’s diversion project are not looking for excess, but they are entitled to remain in their communities, receive replacement housing, and fair and equitable treatment from (this district) as the law requires,” Aaland wrote.
Terry Sauvageau, who spoke at a Monday, Oct. 18 meeting of the Cass County Commission, was unavailable for comment Monday, Oct. 25. Following reports of the Oct. 18 meeting, Aaland stated that “there was one set of rules for the well-connected country club community folks, another for the historic St. Benedict community.”
“The hypocrisy is rank — and demonstrated by quotes and conflicting decisions from the very same policy makers,” he said.
Aaland singled out Cass County Board Chairman Chad Peterson. Forum News Service (FNS) reported on Peterson responding to a claim “that Fargo residents who were bought out along the Red River received a ‘premium price.’”
“Peterson said there were many (present on Oct. 18), too, who didn’t want to sell and didn’t get the price they wanted,” FNS reported. “(He) said he wished disagreements over the land prices could be settled before it reaches the county board and then possibly heads to the courts.”
For Aaland, there are still too many questions.
“Oxbow (residents) got benefits that exceeded the value of their home, while the grandchildren of the French homestead families - were offered comparable dwelling values determined by comparing values for homes located in Fargo,” he said. “Why weren't Fargo homes selected for comparable for the 40 country club community members? The discrimination and hypocrisy is inexplicable — and unforgivable.”
Also unforgivable for Aaland is an implied double standard.
“Why is the private country club community worth preservation but the rural 150-year-old rural French and Canadian settlement only gets contempt from Peterson and Cass County leaders?” he asked.
Jacob Gust, a manager of the Cass County Joint Water Resource District Board, said the organization has been careful in following federal and state law. The board’s responsibilities include negotiating and settling issues including land and easement prices. This is done with the help of a private company’s land agents, FNS reported.
The diversion project “has to be done” according to Gust, FNS reported. There is also the matter of not overpaying for land with taxpayer money.
"It's a tough balance, to put it mildly," he said. "We're trying to be as fair as possible."
The Diversion Authority’s public outreach committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. The land management committee will meet at 3 p.m. that day, followed by a 4 p.m. finance committee meeting. The Diversion Authority Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
All meetings will be held at the Fargo City Commission Chambers, 225 Fourth St. N., Fargo. In addition to in-person public access, the meeting will be broadcast on TV, at www.tvfargo.com and the Diversion Authority website and through social media. Visitors can also call 701-298-6904 and use access code 4378#.
The Richland County Board of Commissioners, which spent years in litigation over the diversion project before a settlement was reached, will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the county courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
