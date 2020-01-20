Wahpeton Public Schools employees and Twin Towns Area residents were introduced Monday, Jan. 20 to an idea that turns conventional wisdom on its ear.
Happiness fuels success, not the other way around, according to Shawn Achor. Achor is the author of “The Happiness Advantage,” the principles of which were shared during a presentation at Wahpeton High School.
“We are in a golden age of angst,” speaker Devin Hughes said.
According to research Hughes shared, 55 percent of Americans surveyed reported feeling stressed about their lives. Forty-five percent of the survey respondents reported feeling worried.
America came in at No. 19 on a survey of the world’s happiest countries, Hughes reported. A senior consultant with International Thought Leader Network (ITLN), Hughes spoke with the largely-educator audience.
“He was a perfect choice for a speaker for this time of year,” Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson said. “Devin’s message was exactly what we needed. If someone is not happy with themselves, how can we expect them to to gratitude to other staff and students?”
The Happiness Advantage is built around the idea that any person can find at least one aspect of their everyday life worth celebrating and being grateful for. More aspects can be found through or as a result of actual human-to-human communication.
One activity involved the audience’s phones, but it also fostered direct communication. Guests were asked to find a stored photo or video which brings them joy.
Janet Bartels, who teaches math, participated in the activity with resident Keath Borchert.
Bartels shared a video of her son, Jacob, attempting to make pancakes. By the time he had finished pouring the batter, a decent amount of the pancake was already cooked.
Borchert shared a photo of his “rocking the blizzard.” He wore a cowboy hat and an all-red outfit, standing happily with his arms outstretched while holding a shovel.
Hughes’ presentations have included “orange frog training,” Daily News previously reported. It is an idea based on a parable in The Happiness Advantage.
“When we are thankful in our lives, we can recognize more things to be thankful for,” Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten said. “Our thankfulness can become contagious.”
So many people deal with personal issues each day ranging from annoyances to stressors, the audience was reminded. At the same time, it is possible to savor one’s good experiences.
“We have been stressing the importance of building relationships with students and their families. Yet, if we are not happy ourselves, how can we expect this to happen? The presentation had a powerful message that everyone can relate to,” Jacobson said.
Wahpeton Public Schools will hold its next board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Meetings are held at 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
