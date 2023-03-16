Authors. Artists. Third graders.

Students of Ashley Fliflet, a third grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, show off 'Animals You Should Love.' The book was one of five published with writings and illustrations from nearly 100 third graders.

 Courtesy Wahpeton Elementary School

Approximately 100 third graders at Wahpeton Elementary School are now published authors and artists.

Students in five classrooms contributed writings and illustrations for their class’s book. Each classroom created a book about the animal kingdom which was then published by Studentreasures Publishing, Topeka, Kansas.



Tags