The Franklin Krause Foundation, established within the South Dakota Community Foundation, is pleased to announce that for the 2020-2021 school year, a $1,000 scholarship will be made available for one eligible scholarship applicant. The Franklin Krause New Horizons Scholarship is available for residents of Roberts and Custer County, South Dakota and Richland County, North Dakota or contiguous surrounding counties.
The Franklin Krause Foundation New Horizons Scholarship honors Franklin’s lifelong agricultural, small business career and philanthropic interests. Few scholarships are available specifically for those non-traditional students that have decided to further their careers after being in the workforce or specifically for the pursuit of a degree at a skilled trade technical institute. The New Horizons Scholarship helps fill this void.
Eligibility will be based on the following criteria:
1. Must have completed high school (or obtained a GED) and are currently in the workforce for at least three (3) years and attending an eligible post-secondary school (commonly referred to as an older-than-average student); OR any student who will be attending an eligible two-year skilled trade technical institute focused on a mechanical trade or agriculture
2. Must be living in Custer (SD), Roberts (SD) or Richland (ND) county (or contiguous counties) and enrolled in an eligible post-secondary accredited school
3. Must submit a completed application and essay on why the applicant wants to further their education
4. Must submit two (2) letters of recommendation
The New Horizons Scholarship Application along with complete submission instructions can be found at franklinkrausefoundation.org online. Recipients will be chosen by a standing committee representing a resident of the main counties, family and friends of Franklin Krause.
