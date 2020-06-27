BISMARCK, N.D. – A North Dakota Army National Guard unit has received an alert for possible mobilization. If ordered to mobilize, the Bismarck-based Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, would deploy to the National Capital Region (NCR) area late in 2020.
The unit consists of about 70 soldiers and operates the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. If mobilized, their anticipated mission would be transport of personnel and light cargo within the NCR area.
“We are extremely proud of the professionalism of our Army aviators,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general. “They have a safe operating record of nearly 150,000 flight hours dating back to 1958 and have been instrumental in support of state and federal missions to include flood response, wildfire fighting, search and rescue missions and have successfully served overseas.”
The unit is led by Capt. Robert Sorenson and 1st Sgt. Mitch McCoy.
Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment was previously deployed to Kosovo in support of peace-keeping operations from Nov. 2013-Dec. 2014 and to Iraq from Oct. 2009-Sept. 2010. Other support provided by the North Dakota Army National Guard to the NCR were two mobilizations that assisted in the protection of airspace by the Grand Forks-based 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment from May 2017-April 2018 and May 2013-April 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.