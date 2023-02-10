Awards given at Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber meeting

Outgoing Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber Executive Director Lisa Kunkel gave the Most Valuable Employee Award to Motor Vehicle Clerk Farah Grey Thursday, Feb. 9 in Wahpeton. Grey, who received a standing ovation, did not make a speech.
Kory Kaste, responsible for business development with the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA), and Stacia Pauly Henningsen, representing The Sports Barn. The Sports Barn is the winner of the first Wahpeton Business Pitch Challenge.
A surprise awards presentation concluded the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Meeting, held Thursday, Feb. 9 at City Brew Hall in Wahpeton.
Outgoing Chamber Executive Director Lisa Kunkel gave the Most Valuable Employee Award to Motor Vehicle Clerk Farah Grey. A packed room of Chamber members and supporters gave an emotional Grey a standing ovation.
“We have faced many, many times when Farah and I have kind of run the Chamber and DMV on our own,” Kunkel said. She’s always been there, working hard. She puts in a lot of hours. She’s so knowledgeable and we’re so grateful to have her. She really makes a difference.”
Grey, who will celebrate 17 years with the Department of Motor Vehicles in July, did not give an acceptance speech. Shortly before Grey’s award, the first Wahpeton Business Pitch Challenge winner was revealed.
“We are so thankful to be a part of a community that believes in grassroots ideas that are focused on creating value for the local community,” said Stacia Pauly Henningsen, representing the planned Sports Barn. “We are grateful for the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber and SVEDA for putting this new program together and we can’t wait to share more details about the Sports Barn and what we look
forward to sharing with the greater Wahpeton community. For now, I can say that we will have indoor sports entertainment for all ages with a true sports bar atmosphere!”
The Sports Barn was one of three Business Pitch Challenge finalists. It was initially pitched in October 2022 along with Raxe Co, a local axe throwing range with additional rage rooms and outdoor games, and Bois de Sioux Brew, a craft brewing supply store.
Additional awards given Thursday, in order, included the:
• Outstanding Contribution by a Chamber Ambassador Award, won in a three-way tie among new Ambassadors President Diana Hermes, Kory Kaste and Mary Wolfgram. This year marks Hermes’ third consecutive win in that category.
• Spark Plug Award, given to Steve and Cheri Berge. Nominees included Red River Communications, Jack Johnson, Ashley Gerner and Hermes.
• Chamber Service Award, given to Hermes. Judy Comings was also nominated.
• Non-Profit of the Year Award, given to Richland-Wilkin Kinship. Chahinkapa Zoo was also nominated.
• Lifetime Achievement Business Award, given to Circle of Nations School. Paul Jacklitch and Perry Miller were also nominated.
• Business of the Year, given to OSPTI. Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, City Brew Hall and Healing Arts Chiropractic were also nominated.
• Mark Werre Award, given to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. Rebekah Christiansen, Rollie Lipp and Kathy Johnson were also nominated.
Thursday’s meeting included a debut address by Chamber President Edd Goerger. Goerger presides over a board including Vice President Jim Cornelius and Treasurer Kaste.
“Congratulations to all the winners, and also those who didn’t win,” Goerger said. “Just being nominated, you’ve shown that you possess the qualities that help make our community great. Hopefully, this helps instill those qualities in others.”
The Chamber had a successful 2022 because of Kunkel’s “steady and thoughtful hand” and the “very creative arm” of outgoing Executive Assistant Allison Karlgaard, Goerger said. He is optimistic that challenges including staff turnover will ultimately result in the furthering of new ideas and continued success.
“Thank you all for attending. I hope you have a successful year,” Goerger said.