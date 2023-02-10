Awards given at Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber meeting

Outgoing Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber Executive Director Lisa Kunkel gave the Most Valuable Employee Award to Motor Vehicle Clerk Farah Grey Thursday, Feb. 9 in Wahpeton. Grey, who received a standing ovation, did not make a speech.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

A surprise awards presentation concluded the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Meeting, held Thursday, Feb. 9 at City Brew Hall in Wahpeton.

Outgoing Chamber Executive Director Lisa Kunkel gave the Most Valuable Employee Award to Motor Vehicle Clerk Farah Grey. A packed room of Chamber members and supporters gave an emotional Grey a standing ovation.

Awards given at Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber meeting

Kory Kaste, responsible for business development with the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA), and Stacia Pauly Henningsen, representing The Sports Barn. The Sports Barn is the winner of the first Wahpeton Business Pitch Challenge.
Awards given at Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber meeting

Amanda Crouse, left, presents the Non-Profit of the Year Award to Richland-Wilkin Kinship. It was accepted by Assistant Director Marie Miller, center, and Director Rebekah Christensen.
Awards given at Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber meeting

Lisa Kunkel presented the Lifetime Achievement Business Award to Circle of Nations School. It was accepted by Business Manager Jorge Sanchez, center, and CEO Tanner Rabbithead.


Tags