Awards given, perseverance celebrated at bands’ concert

Justyce Irons, front right, accepts her Most Improved Award from Wahpeton Public Schools District instrumental teacher and band director Tammy Goerger. Perseverance was celebrated throughout the Monday, May 8 event.
Jonathan Hill, a drummer who’s one of the Huskies’ class of 2023, has not decided to re-experience the eighth grade. Nevertheless, Hill shared the Wahpeton High School Auditorium with several underclassmen Monday, May 8.
Why? Because the show must go on, that’s why.
“One of our drummers is sick and Jonathan is filling in on the bass drum,” said Tammy Goerger, emcee and band director at Wahpeton Public School District’s final instrumental concert of the 2022-2023 education year. “Jonathan has not seen the music until now.”
Hill was one of six Wahpeton High School musicians receiving awards Monday. They include:
• Briar Maudal, recipient of the John Philip Sousa Award
• Elise Picken, Louis Armstrong Award
• Madison Schafer, Dietz Award
• Jasmyn Benedict and Myah Anderson, Olson Awards
• Jonathan Hill, Huskie Award
“We’re giving out the awards between the performances,” Goerger said. “There are a lot of students who deserve to be recognized tonight, and many who deserve to be recognized even without receiving an award.”
Seven Wahpeton Middle School upperclassmen were recognized Monday:
• Brenna Erdmann, Claire Lathrop, Chloe Bochat, Adalyn Picken and Elise Skovholt, recipients of the Outstanding Musicianship Award for grades 7-8
• Natalie Gramm and Morgan Longhenry, the Huskie Award for grades 7-8
Wahpeton Public School District’s instrumental music groups were not exempt from the trials and tribulations of keeping going when the winter of 2022-2023 seemed like it was never going to end. Still, musicians persisted. They include people like four sixth graders:
• Austin Formaneck and Sawyer Hegseth, recipients of the Outstanding Musicianship Award
• Cassidy Scott and Calia Wold, Huskie Award
The accomplished musicians also include Andrew Withuski, a Wahpeton High School senior who returned to the jazz band after a three-year absence, and sixth grader Justyce Irons.
“Justyce wasn’t going to continue with band,” Goerger said. “I said to her, ‘Just give it a shot.’ She did, and she has improved so much.”
A beaming Irons subsequently accepted the Most Improved Award.
In addition to Monday’s concert, Wahpeton Public School District’s year of instrumental music wrapped up with a Wednesday, May 10 middle school guitar recital. The performing arts season officially concludes with a 7 p.m. Monday, May 15 high school choir concert.
The show will go on a little longer for some Wahpeton Public School District musicians and singers. The 2023 graduation ceremony, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28 in the Wahpeton High School Gym, traditionally includes entertainment amid the pomp and circumstance.