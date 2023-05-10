Awards given, perseverance celebrated at bands’ concert

Justyce Irons, front right, accepts her Most Improved Award from Wahpeton Public Schools District instrumental teacher and band director Tammy Goerger. Perseverance was celebrated throughout the Monday, May 8 event.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Jonathan Hill, a drummer who’s one of the Huskies’ class of 2023, has not decided to re-experience the eighth grade. Nevertheless, Hill shared the Wahpeton High School Auditorium with several underclassmen Monday, May 8.

Why? Because the show must go on, that’s why.

The Wahpeton High School Jazz Band included Andrew Withuski, second from front right, who returned to instruments after a three-year absence.
Jonathan Hill, standing, far right, pitched in to help the Wahpeton Middle School band have the sound it needed. He did so without having seen the music beforehand.


