Four emergency dispatchers – Cassie Wasiloski, Sarah Hoops, Sarah Knutson and Cassie Grenz – were recognized with the presentation of awards at the Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The awards were for the honorees' work during calls including walking the son of a patient through the Heimlich maneuver and assisting with delivery during labor.
The Commission heard from representatives of Ambulance Service Inc. (ASI), the emergency medical service company which covers Wilkin County and most of Richland County, after an increased volume of complaints and concerns were received starting in Oct. 2022 due to longer response time. Between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31, 2022, a large number of complaints were sent in. The complaints came as a result of delays in service, unstaffed rigs and both active rigs being in Fargo simultaneously.
“On Christmas, my sergeant was working and there was a period of an hour or an hour and a half, something like that, the ambulance called in and said, ‘we are not going to have any coverage 'cause we are on our way to Fargo.’ That is just the way things were. He got a call and had to transport someone to the hospital in a police car which definitely increases our liability with that,” Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said.
The discussion was held at the request of Carl Langr, CFO of Vertin Inc, the company that owns ASI. Langr and other representatives from ASI spoke to address the complaints and the reasons behind the delays. According to Langr, much of what caused these delays is out of their control.
From Dec. 25-31, ASI received 32 calls, averaging six calls a day. This is twice as many as the normal rate, according to Langr.
“The only thing that has changed anecdotally is call volume. Along with that the staffing shortages which came out of COVID and we are all dealing with that. We are trying to address the staffing,” Langr said.
ASI has three rigs, though only two have enough staff to be manned. With both rigs transporting patients and responding to calls, situations occur where both have to bring patients to Fargo for treatment.
For around a year, ASI has made an agreement with the Wyndmere-Barney Volunteer Ambulance to have support provided when additional coverage is needed. When rigs are brought in from the Wyndmere-Barney Ambulance, their coverage is reduced and the people who live in those areas are affected.
No decision was made regarding the situation, though the commission asked for Richland County Communications/911 Manager Jill Breuer to return to a future meeting with updates on response times and communications.
The commission also signed into effect a snow emergency due to high winds, low temperatures and heavy snowfall. A bill currently in legislation, North Dakota Bill S.2183, that would provide relief to counties for costs accrued from snow removal during a weather emergency. With the current version of the bill, the county would be able to apply for reimbursement of up to 60% of costs of snow removal so long as those between October and December were at least 200% of the average costs for that period.
“It is nice to get this stuff done so we are set to go if it passes,” Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht said.
A representative from Abercrombie Township spoke to the commission requesting the Abercrombie Solar farm be considered for an offer previously given to Colfax Township. The offer given to Colfax was that 50% of the tax revenue owed to the county and derived from the solar panels in the first five years would go back to the township.
“I view it no different than if there was a new business coming to town. We offered it to Minn Dak. We have offered it over and over again. Similar here this is a new revenue source for our county, a new tax prospective,” Commissioner Berseth said.
The board voted to put forward the offer unanimously.
The commission also discussed:
• Corrections to pay increases for two county employees