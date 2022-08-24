‘B.E.F.A.S.T.’ in a stroke situation

“Time is brain,” Molly Murch said Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Wahpeton Senior Citizen Center.
What that means is that if an individual is having a stroke or even a stroke-like health event, quick action must occur. Murch, MSN, RN-BSN, BC, a stroke program educator with Essentia Health, shared easy ways to remember what to do and what to look for in a stroke situation.
First and foremost, “B.E.F.A.S.T.” A stroke can come suddenly, and so must response to a stroke. There are six warning signs, and if a person experiences any of those symptoms, medical help should be sought:
• Balance; Is someone’s balance or coordination suddenly gone?
• Eyes; Did their vision suddenly change?
• Face; Does their face look uneven and drooping?
• Arm; Does one of their arms drift downward or become weak or numb? Are they experiencing tingling in that arm?
• Speech; Does their speech sound strange?
• Time; Call 9-1-1 at once. Every second during a stroke, brain cells die.
Strokes are not exclusive to older people, Murch said Wednesday. Risk factors are diverse, both controllable and uncontrollable.
Controllable risk factors, which can be managed with medicine or lifestyle changes, include atrial fibrillation, high blood pressure or cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, drug and alcohol use and obesity. Uncontrollable risk factors include age, race, gender, family history and personal history.
“After the age of 55, stroke risk doubles every 10 years,” Murch said.
Many of the audience members knew someone who had experienced a stroke or a transient ischemic attack (TIA), commonly known as a “warning stroke.” They also viewed videos dramatizing a stroke event from the points of view of both the victim and a witness.
In a TIA situation, there is a temporary period of neurological symptoms similar to those during a stroke event. These symptoms do not cause permanent damage, but can be part of a long-term process resulting in permanent damage.
About 1 in 3 people who have a TIA will eventually have a stroke, according to information Murch shared. These strokes usually happen within a year of a TIA.
“I know how important it is for our rural populations to get education,” Murch said. “A TIA can serve as both a warning sign of a future stroke and an opportunity to prevent it.”
Residents with questions are advised to consult their healthcare providers.
