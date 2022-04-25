“We’ve got (local) properties and I’d like to see us take a more aggressive approach in marketing them through the realtors in the county,” Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller said Tuesday, April 19.
Miller, calling into a meeting of the Richland County Board of Commissioners, said that while he did not completely know what the aggressive approach would entail, he would be willing to head it up. He suggested talking to realtors and getting an idea for how they approach marketing properties, particularly ones like one Wahpeton building.
A red Queen Anne-style house stands at the corner of Second Avenue North and Eighth Street North in Wahpeton. Long without a resident, the house at 804 Second Ave. N. has gotten attention for its dilapidated state.
The house is currently owned by Richland County, North Dakota, and Miller wants to ensure that the county does not end up with more of the same.
Miller said he would work with Richland County Auditor Sandy Fossum and Richland County Treasurer Sarah Erickson to structure a program that is compatible with local and state policy. The idea is for a sale to occur, follow by actual rehabilitation or other development and overall community improvement.
“The whole goal is to get these properties back in the hands of someone who’s going to do something useful with them,” Miller said. “I’ll tackle this, absolutely.”
Commissioner Nathan Berseth suggested that locations should be considered in terms of which can be rehabilitated and which would be best served with a demolition of existing property.
“We’ve got the red house and I went and looked at that, because there was actually a lot of interest in that,” Berseth said. “I had a contractor look at that and it’s beyond repair, unfortunately. It’s a travesty to see that thing torn down, but it’s beyond repair.”
Fossum reminded the commissioners that a list of eight county-owned foreclosure properties is available at co.richland.nd.us. As of Thursday, April 21, the list includes:
• two commercial lots in Fairmount, North Dakota, including 112 Main Ave., where a vacant commercial structure also stands
• one vacant commercial lot in Hankinson, North Dakota
• one commercial lot in Wahpeton, at 90 Dakota Ave., where a vacant commercial structure, the former Dairy Delight, also stands
• two unoccupied residential lots in Wahpeton, including 804 Second Ave., where the Queen Anne-style house stands, and 221 Third Ave. S., where a one-story house stands
• two commercial lots in Wyndmere, North Dakota, including 468 and 472 Fourth Street, where vacant commercial structures stand
The next Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 3 in Wahpeton.
