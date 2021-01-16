Back to basics

If you could make your horse do one specific thing well, what would it be? That exact question was posed to a group of horse owners about what would they like to improve above all else with their horse. The majority of horse owners polled said, “I would like a better ‘whoa’ or stop on my horse.”
A great stop, known as a “whoa,” can prevent a riding accident, make a good show pattern great and create a stable foundation of training.
However, what seems so simple can be very complicated. It’s so difficult actually, that even at the highest level of training a sloppy “whoa” can tarnish a great ride from first to last place and also can destroy the peace and relaxation of a simple trail ride.
To understand why a horse refuses to have a good “whoa,” you need to understand the psyche of the horse. A horse is not meant to just stand still and stop. A horse is a flight or fight animal and hardwired into its DNA is the ability to survive. To survive in the wild a horse will not stop and rest long, it will hesitate but it will constantly move. If it stays in one area too long it becomes a meal for a predator. It needs to move to live.
After you understand that the basic instinct is for a horse to be in constant motion you can realize that the “whoa,” is much more complicated for the horse than you originally thought because it’s not just a command, it’s a conflict in the horse’s inherit makeup.
So, with all this against you, how can you create a great “whoa,” in your horse? You must do what works with all horses. Make what you ask the easiest thing for the horse to do. Horses will always choose the path of least resistance. In essence, horses are lazy. They don’t like to work hard, they like to eat and sleep and rest.
Creating a great “whoa” starts on the ground with your horse. Asking the horse to “whoa” from the saddle will make more sense to him if he has mastered the “whoa” command on the ground.
When you are leading him, ask him to “whoa” several times. Don’t allow him to push into you or pull away on the lead rope. Use a downward firm shank to ask for a “whoa.” If he does not listen, ask him to back until he is relieved to stop. Don’t become loud or aggressive, just firm. Horses would rather stand still than back up – backing up is work. After your horse has mastered the “whoa” on the ground, it’s time to start in the saddle.
As you ride him, use your voice cue as well as the pressure pulling back on the reins and the weight in your seat to ask for a “whoa.” When you ask for a “whoa” don’t just take your legs off of the horse. Let your legs urge your horse into the bridle gently, into your hands and hold your hands still and then release your legs, then soften your hands so he stops. You want the motion of the horse to come from his rear, his engine, and then stop the energy in your hands.
If the horse continues to move or starts to move off again, its time to advance to the next step, where we make standing still the easiest thing for the horse to do. Remembering your ground work, if he moves, back him up. Then ask for the “whoa” again. This is a calm exercise that teaches the horse if I don’t want to work I need to stand still. It’s much more work to back up than to just stand still and the horse will learn that quickly. Give yourself plenty of time for this exercise and do not rush. This is not a punishment, it’s an exercise. Achieving success in training horses, we must offer consistency, patience and repetition to the horse. Happy Trails!
