As the school year rapidly approaches, families across Richland and Wilkin counties are starting to prepare. An event on Aug. 8 will give them the opportunity to get it all taken care of in one stop.
Back to School One Stop Shop has some new elements this year, according to Colette Barton, executive director of United Way. The event will take place Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Wahpeton High School from 2-6 p.m.
The first new element is that the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation is transitioning into running the program in partnership with Optimist Service Club, Salvation Army and community volunteers. Barton explained that these four organizations are the “pillar” organizations involved.
Another change is that those attending will not need to fill out an application to get backpacks this year.
“We don’t have any qualifiers, we just utilize the honor system that if there’s a family that has a need that we want them to understand that they live in a community that wants to support them and be helpful,” Barton said.
Volunteers will pack 500 backpacks this year, their highest number so far, topping last year’s high of 425. According to Barton, the numbers display the need for this program.
“Part of the reason it’s so important is we want all of the kids in our two counties to go to school ready to learn,” Barton said.
Backpacks will be available for kindergarteners all the way up to twelfth graders.
They want the children to come to school without having to worry about whether or not they have the “tools” they need to begin their education, she continued.
“It’s still the ‘one stop shop’ for families,” Barton said. “They can come and get their backpack with school supplies, their winter wear, and back to school clothes all in one place.”
Getting the school supplies, backpacks, winter wear and school clothing was accomplished through the work of organizations and individuals. The Salvation Army gave some of the backpacks and school supplies. Members of the Richland and Wilkin counties donated everything from money to school clothing. The Optimist Service Club was in charge of donated winter wear. Beth Higdem, a teacher at Wahpeton Schools worked with a team of people to get the back to school clothing.
The backpacks will be put together by volunteers later this week. Anyone who wants to get involved can go on Facebook and search for Back to School One Stop Shop. There is a signup genius link on the page for people to register for helping pack. Volunteers can also call United Way of Richland and Wilkin at 642-1250 for more information.
