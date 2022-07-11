Backer running for Minn. District 9a state rep.

Republican Jeff Backer is running for state representative in Minnesota’s District 9A. Currently, Wilkin County is in District 12A, which Backer is the incumbent of, but after redistricting he must run in District 9.
“I’m running to protect our rural values in Minnesota,” Backer said. “I support our law enforcement and have worked with them before and I want parents to have a say in what their kids are taught.”
The lifelong Western Minnesotan has served on a city council for four years in Browns Valley, Minnesota, and then served three terms as the city’s mayor. During his time in Browns Valley he claims to have found ways to keep taxes down and lower costs.
Backer has the experience and confidence to tackle job growth, education, affordable health care and flood control according to his campaign website.
“From Canada to Iowa there is no longer a community that is larger,” Backer said. “Creating jobs helps families; we need to create a business environment to help support families — and when I say family I mean a man and a woman.”
Parents are worried about their children learning CRT (critical race
theory), Backer said. He wants to push for education including the basics like writing, reading and math. Backer hopes to hold Greater Minnesota schools accountable for funding dollars being spent in the classroom.
Serving as state rep since 2015, Backer has a long conservative political history with the record to prove it. According to his campaign website he has worked on bills to protect aging adults, fund access to hospitals, reimburse rural ambulance services and other flood mitigation projects throughout the district. He has worked to protect veterans, signing onto a large bill that would cut a large portion of taxes permanently and worked to represent rural priorities in the capitol.
“I’ve always appreciated serving the constituents, Minnesotans are nice and they have great traditions of helping their neighbors,” Backer said. “I will fight for rural values against people with more metro mindsets, to move Minnesota forward.”
Backer currently has seven endorsements listed on his website including the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Leadership PAC, NRA-PVF, Minnesota Farm Bureau PAC and Care Providers of Minnesota’s CARE-PAC.
Backer is running uncontested in his primary, but will likely face off against Nancy Jost-DFL who is running unopposed in her primary for this position. The primary election is to be held Aug. 9, which will set up the final races to be voted on in the Nov. 8 general election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.