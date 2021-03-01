ST. PAUL, Minn. - Representative Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, and Senator Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, will hold a town hall meeting using Zoom at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 16. The Zoom town hall meeting is to hear from constituents about their priorities for the 2021 legislative session. Email Rep. Backer’s assistant, Jacob, for Zoom registration information. He can be reached at Jacob.Grundhauser@house.mn or 651-296-0635.
Most Popular
-
Brüder’s Butcher prepares for busy summer
-
2 men rescued after vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Traverse
-
Delivery of newborns results in awards for local firefighters, communications/911 staff
-
3 arrested after successful drug bust in Breckenridge
-
Krump overcomes injury enroute to state championship
-
Wahpeton man makes court appearance on car-related charges
-
Richard Hauck, 87
-
Rewarding life experiences
-
Larry Wacha, 77
-
Bench warrant issued for man charged in December pursuit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.