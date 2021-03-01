ST. PAUL, Minn. - Representative Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, and Senator Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, will hold a town hall meeting using Zoom at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 16. The Zoom town hall meeting is to hear from constituents about their priorities for the 2021 legislative session. Email Rep. Backer’s assistant, Jacob, for Zoom registration information. He can be reached at Jacob.Grundhauser@house.mn or 651-296-0635.

