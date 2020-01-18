‘Bad Boys For Life’ piles it on but fails to tell story

Explaining a movie like “Bad Boys For Life” makes me think less about filmmaking and more about food preparation.
I’m not talking about a four-course dinner, mind you, I’m talking about something you throw together on the night before payday with whatever’s left in the kitchen. Is it edible? Yes. Is it what you expected it would taste like? Probably not.
“Bad Boys For Life,” which reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as a pair of opposites attract Miami detectives, is ambitious. It attempts depth and to the movie’s credit, there’s equal opportunities for both of the leading men to act.
Execution is everything, however. “Bad Boys For Life” veers between its flashy action-thriller, character-driven buddy comedy and serious drama modes with all the grace of a speeding Porsche.
Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) spend much of the movie at odds with each other. Marcus wants to start a new life as “Pop-Pop.” Mike wants to keep living a life that’s more ideal to a young man.
A race between Mike and Marcus, with the latter’s potential retirement at stake, is interrupted when Mike gets shot. The perpetrator is Armando (Jacob Scipio), son of Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo).
Nicknamed “The Bruja” because of her interest in the supernatural, Isabel is the widow and accomplice of a drug lord. He was brought to justice by many people, including Mike. Armando’s executing Isabel’s revenge scheme, which has a motivation that’s inevitable in hindsight but pretty well-concealed for most of the movie.
I had fun not always being ahead of the plot twists, which is more than I can say than when I watched the in between scenes.
While Mike’s in a coma, Marcus does go through with his retirement, adding in a promise to God that he will never act violently again. Once Mike recovers — for whatever reason, the movie decided to treat this like it would be surprising — the two friends briefly go their separate ways.
Marcus attempts a life of home improvements and watching telenovelas, while Mike matches wits against and ultimately with “Ammo.” Led by Rita (Paola Nuñez), Mike’s one-who-got-away (because, of course), the crime fighting team is savvier and sexier.
Unfortunately, when not firing weapons or riding vehicles, Ammo’s younger members don’t have much personality. Dorn (Alexander Ludwig), a gentle giant type, comes closest. Beneath him is Rafe (Charles Melton), who gives Mike a run for his money when it comes to cocky supremacy. The lowest rung belongs to Kelly (Vanessa Hudgens), which is a shame. Audiences may remember her less for police work and more for donning a tube top and hot pants while undercover as a nightclub barmaid.
Directed by the team of Adil and Bilall (“Gangsta”), “Bad Boys For Life” has its moments. Smith and Lawrence haven’t lost their chemistry. I was impressed by the grand finale, which takes place in an abandoned Mexico City hotel.
Unfortunately, the moments didn’t come together for a satisfying whole. I mean, it’s a complete story, with the ends tied up and a natural hook for a sequel. But I started counting the plot elements which could have been explored further.
Isabel’s witchy behavior? Window dressing. Armando publicly humiliating Mike by uploading video of his shooting? It goes nowhere. Any motivation for Kelly? Not in this movie.
“Bad Boys For Life” was written by three separate credited screenwriters (who knows how many gagmen contributed?) and seems to be okay with its pile it on the plate quality. For the record, the known writers are newcomer Chris Bremner, Peter Craig (both installments of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) and Joe Carnahan (“El Chicano”).
Also in the cast are Joe Pantoliano as Captain Howard, Theresa Randle as Marcus’ wife Theresa and DJ Khaled as a shady butcher interrogated by Mike.
I was going to let “Bad Boys For Life” skate by with a Recommended rating. I mean, aside from its casual violence and poor storytelling, the movie didn’t really offend me. But in the end, I just can’t endorse it. When slop is on the table, you start to look at fasting in a different light.
“Bad Boys For Life” earns my Not Recommended rating.
