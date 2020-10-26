Baesler, Dick running for North Dakota state superintendent

North Dakota’s incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction faces two challengers this election season.
Kirsten Baesler, running for a third four-year term, is on the ballot with challenger Brandt Dick. Dick is superintendent of the Underwood School District. Charles Tuttle, a businessman from Minot, North Dakota, has been certified as a write-in candidate.
Baesler and Dick participated in a televised debate Friday, Oct. 16. She expressed her pride that despite school buildings temporarily closing earlier in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, learning did not stop.
“North Dakota kept going,” Baesler said. “We at the Department of Public Instruction were able to make sure that we had all of our distance learning plans approved and in operation by April 1. As soon as we finished that, we began preparing for the rules and guidance for a soft reopening in June of our schools. We had that out by May 1.”
Following the soft reopening, North Dakota prepared to open the 2020-2021 education year. Holding a leadership job, Baesler said, means always looking forward, not looking for someone who’ll say what to do or how it has to be done.
“We’re working to prepare the guidance and support that our schools, our teachers and our students will need as we move through this next school year with the virus,” she said.
Establishing local control of reopening guidelines could have happened sooner, Dick said. Asked about whether or not the pandemic is a cause for schools to tap into reserve funds, he said he’s aware of the concern about spending that money.
“What’s going to happen next year for the budget? What’s going to happen for paying teachers?” Dick asked rhetorically. “Tell you what: it’s going to be an interesting negotiations (process) with our teachers. Our teachers are stepping up, doing a wonderful job.”
Several teachers, especially those in schools or districts with hybrid learning, are having to take on more than one job according to Dick. They’re teaching students in the classroom and students who are at home.
“I’m glad to hear there’s some more funding being worked on. I hope we have the full flexibility like we did with the very first $30 million that we have. I hope that’s what we end up with,” Dick said.
The problem is administrative leadership, Tuttle said. North Dakota’s state superintendent, its school district superintendents and K-12 principals have failed. He elaborated on this with what appears to be an non-proofread message. Daily News uses “[sic]” for spelling errors — including several omitted “x”s and “y”s — which remain on Tuttle’s website as of Monday, Oct. 26.
“Children are not e”posed [sic] to curricula in current te”books [sic] sufficient to provide them adequate subject matter knowledge, let alone training in thinking and reasoning skills,” Tuttle wrote. “Instead of considering fi”ing [sic] these ‘leaders’ ignore the problem.”
Administrative leaders have provided “te”ts” [sic] designed to prepare youth to take meaningless tests, Tuttle wrote.
“Arguabl [sic], our children are becoming academic cripples and politicall [sic] correct robots. Their proficienc [sic] scores — make it clear out children are not learning,” Tuttle wrote.
Youth, according to Tuttle, “are becoming academicall [sic] illiterate. and their proficienc [sic] in fundamental areas of academics shows the [sic] are FAILING, not learning.”
Baesler, Dick and Tuttle all were on the ballot when North Dakota held its primary for state offices in June 2020.
In the June primary, Baesler received 54.18 percent of the vote according to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office. Dick received 25.85 percent, followed by Tuttle’s 19.65 percent and 0.32 percent for write-in candidates.
In 2016, Baesler was re-elected with 74.60 percent of the vote. Challenger Joe Chiang received 24.86 percent, followed by 0.54 percent for write-in candidates.
Baesler was first elected in 2012 with 55.05 percent of the vote. Candidate Tracy Potter received 44.57 percent, followed by 0.38 percent for write-in candidates.
With one week until Election Day, look to Daily News for continued coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
