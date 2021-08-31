Bagg Bonanza Farm prepares for Labor Day celebration

The Bagg Bonanza Farm, located 12 miles west of Wahpeton on North Dakota Highway 13, will be open from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6. There is no gate fee, although tours cost $5 for adults and $2.50 for ages 6-12. They are free for guests under age 6.
A Southern Red River Valley landmark encourages visitors to come out and enjoy its Labor Day celebration.
The Bagg Bonanza Farm, located 12 miles west of Wahpeton on North Dakota Highway 13, will be open from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6. There is no gate fee, although tours cost $5 for adults and $2.50 for ages 6-12. They are free for guests under age 6.
“I will have our big meal ready by 11 a.m. Monday,” volunteer Norma Nosek said. “We’re serving roast beef, roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing candied carrots and Asian coleslaw.”
The Labor Day meal costs $10 per person. Not included in the meal are desserts served as part of a pie and ice cream social.
“I usually ask for 18 pies. All of our volunteers bring a pie,” Nosek said.
The Bagg Bonanza Farm is located outside Mooreton, North Dakota. Volunteers are hopeful that the celebration will be well-attended.
“We’re hoping for at least 100 guests, because that’s how much I’ve made enough for,” Nosek said. “The summer’s been very, very busy. I haven’t been able to go to Rotary in weeks because I’ve been canning constantly.”
Guests are invited to join the fun in the air conditioned Mule Barn. Albert Mikesh will perform from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Labor Day.
“I had a call from folks in Fairmount. They wanted to know who was playing. I said Albert and they said, ‘That’s the guy we want. We’ll be coming to dance.’ You’ll have the opportunity to polka and to waltz,” Nosek said.
Nosek herself is preparing to sell garden-fresh items like pasta sauce, salsa, pickled beets, dill pickles, bread and butter pickles and a select few hot pickles.
“We’ve had a very productive garden, even though it’s been dry,” she said. “There’s quite a few events going on, including a wedding this next Saturday before Labor Day. We’ve also had smaller events, but it’s still been a busy summer.”
Visitors enjoy checking out the Bagg Bonanza Farm’s flowers and other features of the grounds.
“They’ll say to our tour guides, ‘Oh, it’s just amazing out here. I can’t understand how you people can do that,’” Nosek said.
While Labor Day marks the end of the farm’s traditional summer season, it is still possible to arrange a visit.
“It’s the end of continuously-available tours for people coming in on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,” Nosek said. “During the tour season, you don’t have to call to arrange one. After Labor Day, tours will continue, but they must be arranged in advance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.