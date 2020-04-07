The final ballot has been determined for Wahpeton’s next city elections, scheduled for Tuesday, June 9.
City elections will be held the same day as North Dakota’s primary election, which will allow voters to determine candidates in November’s general election.
Six of the eight Wahpeton City Council positions are on this year’s ballot. In a typical election year, four council positions would be on the ballot.
While three of the six council races involve positions where the previous office holder resigned, two races are for positions where the current council members have opted not to run for re-election and one involves a council member who’s switching from being an at-large to a ward-specific candidate.
Councilman at-large Perry Miller and 4th Ward Councilman Don Bajumpaa are both not running for re-election this year. Each expressed his confidence in the present candidates.
“I think the city will be well-served by the people who are running this year,” Miller said.
Bajumpaa said he’s happy about the number of contested races this year.
“They allow voters to make choices, to educate themselves about the positions candidates have, as well as their campaigns,” Bajumpaa said.
Wahpeton’s ballot will include two uncontested ward races. Abby Heitkamp is running for the last two years of an unexpired 1st Ward term which expires in 2022. Jason Goltz is running for a four-year 2nd Ward term.
The 3rd Ward race is contested, with current Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn running against former North Dakota state Rep. Bruce Eckre.
“I feel that elections should be about choice,” Bohn said. “It’s important to have a race where there’s at least two candidates. I’m happy to see the slate full.”
Bohn, whose council experience includes previously serving the 3rd Ward, shared her thoughts on being a ward politician and an at-large politician.
“To me, the label on the office position is not as important as the importance of being elected by the people,” she said.
Eckre also has political and community experience, including serving on the home rule advisory committee, which established Wahpeton’s present means of self governance. He also is a former vice chair of the Economic Development Commission.
“I think Wahpeton’s a great community,” Eckre said. “I’m a graduate of Wahpeton High School. I look at our town, I look at our fire department. It has the highest rating you can get for a volunteer fire department.”
City services like the Wahpeton police and public works departments, landmarks like its parks and opportunities like technical education North Dakota State College of Science are other assets Eckre can name.
“For a town this size, we can be proud of the things we have — and I want to make sure we keep that,” Eckre said.
Wahpeton will also have a contested 4th Ward race, with Bryan Wolfgram facing off against David Woods II. There are two candidates for the city’s two open at-large positions. Former 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht is running, as is 2018 at-large candidate Renata Fobb.
“I’m just back,” Fobb said. “I ran before and I still want to have a voice in the community.”
June’s ballot will also include an election for two Wahpeton Park Board positions. Tyler Gripentrog is running as a board commissioner and voters will be able to write in nominees for the second commissioner position. The Wahpeton Park Board traditionally has five commissioners.
“I’ve always been a part of the community, involved with Parks and Recreation activities since I was a kid. I want to stay involved and this is my way of doing that,” Gripentrog said.
Wahpeton voters will also decide whether or not city minutes should continue to be published in the official newspaper, the Daily News.
The city’s election, as well as the primary election in Richland County, North Dakota, will be held by mail. Wahpeton and county residents should expect a ballot application coming from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office. Once they’ve filled out and returned the application, they are set to receive a primary and/or local ballot from the Richland County Auditor’s office.
As elections near, look to Daily News for coverage of Wahpeton’s candidates and campaigns.
Wahpeton City Hall will be closed Friday, April 10 in observance of Good Friday.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 20 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton. It may be held telephonically.
