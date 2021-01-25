Bank of the West’s Wahpeton branch closing in April

Bank of the West’s branch in Wahpeton will close in April, an official with the California-based company confirmed.
Ryan Bailey, executive vice president and head of retail banking, did not give an exact closing date. He did elaborate on why the Wahpeton branch would be closed.
“In order to most effectively serve our customers, we review and optimize our branch network on an ongoing basis,” Bailey stated.
A local employee, when contacted by Daily News, directed the paper to Bank of the West’s media relations department.
“This action will not compromise service quality or our community commitments. Customers have been notified and encouraged to visit our nearly Breckenridge or Lidgerwood locations for their banking needs,” Bailey stated.
Bank of the West is located at 501 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton, 408 Minnesota Ave. in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and 50 Wiley Ave. N in Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
“We want to make this transition as easy as possible for our customers and encourage them to reach out to us with any questions,” Bailey stated.
