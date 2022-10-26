Bar brings in bras for breast cancer
Dan Beyer stands behind the bar at Antelope Creek. Beyer has pledged to donate $5 for every bra given during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mooreton Mayor Neil Klosterman said he would match the donation. Donated bras get hung on the ceiling to raise awareness and public interest.

 Levi Jones • Daily News

Stepping into Antelope Creek Bar in Mooreton, North Dakota, you won’t just see Halloween decorations hanging from the ceiling, you will also see dozens of bras.

This October, the bar has been holding Bras for a Cause, a charitable event that seeks to raise money during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For every bra that is brought in, the bar will donate $5, split between Make-a-Wish and the American Cancer Society. As Wednesday, Oct. 26, the bar has collected nearly 200 bras for the event.



