Dan Beyer stands behind the bar at Antelope Creek. Beyer has pledged to donate $5 for every bra given during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mooreton Mayor Neil Klosterman said he would match the donation. Donated bras get hung on the ceiling to raise awareness and public interest.
Stepping into Antelope Creek Bar in Mooreton, North Dakota, you won’t just see Halloween decorations hanging from the ceiling, you will also see dozens of bras.
This October, the bar has been holding Bras for a Cause, a charitable event that seeks to raise money during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For every bra that is brought in, the bar will donate $5, split between Make-a-Wish and the American Cancer Society. As Wednesday, Oct. 26, the bar has collected nearly 200 bras for the event.
“It is fun to do something that engages the public. With this visual, people see it and want to contribute. They run out and get some more to put up,” Antelope Creek Bar Owner Dan Beyer said.
When Mooreton Mayor Neil Klosterman visited the bar and saw the work that was being done, he pledged to match the amount donated by Antelope Creek Bar, according to Beyer.
“The ownership of Antelope Creek changed Sept. 1. He [Dan] has a lot of bunch of new ideas and this is one of them,” Antelope Creek bartender and Beyer’s sister Tori Desotel said.
The idea came when Beyer took over the bar in September. Beyer’s mother had breast cancer in 2011 and has been dealing with it since then.
“Breast cancer and cancer awareness in general has been on the top of our family’s mind for over a decade now. I did a calendar years ago for ‘Save the Tatas’ and that went over well. I had a lot of fun with it,” Beyer said.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month isn’t over yet, and Beyer hopes to bring in even more bras. Antelope Creek Bar hopes to break 250 total donations.
“We would like to be over 250 is what we would like. That would be the goal. I would say were are around 50 to 75 away from our goal,” Beyer said.
Beyer is still deciding what to do with the bras when the event finishes. He is looking into donating a portion of them to local women’s shelters and keeping others to kick off next year’s event.