Barbara “Barb” R. Foote, 64, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, followed by her funeral service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Fern Bailey will officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Congregational Cemetery in Parshall, North Dakota. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

