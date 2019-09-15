MOORHEAD, Minn. — Prosecutors have charged a Barnesville, Minnesota, man with sharing and possessing child pornography.
Forrest Austin Trent, 31, faces one count of dissemination of child pornography and 13 counts of possession of child pornography, all felonies, according to documents filed Thursday, Sept. 12, in Clay County District Court.
In November 2018, a New York State Police investigator told Clay County authorities that he received images of suspected child pornography from an account based at a Barnesville home and were sent by someone named “Forrest,” court papers show.
A search warrant was executed at Trent’s home in February, and authorities seized eight smartphones that contained child porn images, court papers show.
A warrant was issued for Trent’s arrest. Court records did not list an attorney for him as of Friday, Sept. 13.
