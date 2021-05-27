More than 37,400 species are currently threatened with extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Many people know beloved animals like tigers, gorillas and giant pandas have made the endangered species list. Far fewer can name the endangered species in their own backyards.
The 2021 Blue Goose Days theme is Endangered Species. The now-annual event is a product of the robust partnership between the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) and Chahinkapa Zoo, FWS Biologist Kristine Askerooth said. The two entities share a common goal: the conservation of local and global species and habitats.
Askerooth said after another year of watching famous species like the Monarch butterfly teeter on the edge of the endangered species list, she and Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman decided on the theme.
“Endangered species are important because if we start losing little bits and pieces of our natural world, then it all starts to fall apart,” Askerooth said.
This year’s Blue Goose Days will feature rainforest, grassland, island and mountain exhibits, highlighting local and global species on the verge of extinction as well as those that have come back from being endangered. Each station will provide information and a family-friendly activity, Diekman said.
“We’re featuring different habitats from around the world with our zoo animals and the work being done for the plight of the endangered species. We’ll also be celebrating the things that have made a comeback, like the bald eagle,” Diekman said.
Endangered species are well-represented at Chahinkapa Zoo, like the snow leopard and white-handed gibbons. The zoo is one of just three in the country that houses fossas, an elusive and only recently-studied species from Madagascar.
The event will also bring awareness to local endangered species, Askerooth said. People are often surprised to learn North Dakota is home to 63 national wildlife refuges, the most out of any state. Within those refuges are vibrant grasslands, wetlands and prairie pothole habitats. And within those are endangered species like the Dakota Skipper and the black-footed ferret.
“They say we’re in the sixth extinction period, and it’s true. We’re losing species all the time. We have to work together to fix that, or we’re going to be on the endangered species list,” Askerooth said.
Events like Blue Goose Days educate people of all ages on the importance of conservation in an engaging way. But the FWS and Chahinkapa Zoo help each other in many other ways, Diekman said.
The zoo draws in eager crowds that the national wildlife refuges seldom see, and the FWS helped fund and build the large waterfowl exhibit in the zoo. If FWS finds an injured federally-protected species like an eagle or hawk, they will bring it to Chahinkapa Zoo’s rehabilitation program.
“Our partnership with Chahinkapa (Zoo) has been just fantastic. I can’t say enough nice things about how they have helped to expand our outreach to people,” Askerooth said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.