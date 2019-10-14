Bayonet-wielding man charged with attempted murder

Byron Dewayne Vann, 31, has been charged with one count of attempted murder in Wahpeton.
The Henryetta, Oklahoma, man is accused of wielding a bayonet to wound a 30-year-old Fargo man. The alleged assault occurred at approximately 7:53 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at a residence in the 400th block of 14th Street North.
During the ensuing investigation, Wahpeton Police Department officers discovered the victim had sustained lacerations to his neck as the result of the assault. Vann was unidentified at the time, as he had allegedly fled from the scene before police arrived.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He underwent surgery to repair two significant neck wounds, the police department stated, but was able to be released from the hospital the following day.
Vann returned to the scene while officers were still present, was taken into custody and transported to the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton. He was in custody as of the morning of Monday, Oct. 15, making an initial appearance before Richland County District Court that afternoon.
Judge Bradley Cruff set Vann’s bail at $100,000 cash or surety. Vann was also ordered to participate in the 24/7 Sobriety program and make no contact with the victim. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Vann is expected to request a court-appointed attorney.
Attempted murder is a class A felony, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted the Wahpeton Police Department with investigation of the incident.
