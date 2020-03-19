FARGO — Hunger can’t wait. The Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) Caring Foundation is pleased to support the Great Plains Food Bank’s efforts to increase emergency food assistance across the state of North Dakota with a $5,000 donation.
“As we all work together to ensure that North Dakotans’ are cared for during this challenging time we are incredibly grateful for the work of the Great Plains Food Bank in supporting local food pantries, shelters and families in need through their broad network of community partners and school backpack programs," said Dan Conrad, CEO and chairman of BCBSND Caring Foundation.
“This donation comes at a critical time for us when there is a lot of uncertainty for the hungry children, seniors and families we serve across North Dakota and western Minnesota,” Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said. “We thank BCBSND Caring Foundation for this incredible $5,000 gift, which is enough to provide 15,000 meals for those in need. Our mission is to end hunger through community partnerships, and this is a prime example of a member organization in a community we serve meeting a challenge during a crucial time.”
The Great Plains Food Bank has been in constant discussions with its partner food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens, health organizations, legislators and Feeding America, the network of 200 food banks nationwide, to determine how to best fill the critical needs of its clients during this difficult time. The Great Plains Food Bank current operation including Mobile Food Pantry distributions and regular food recovery and distribution efforts will continue as planned.
About the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) Caring Foundation
Established in 1989, the BCBSND Caring Foundation (www.BCBSND.com/Caring-Foundation) is a private 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Through giving and investing, the Caring Foundation focuses on key health issues that help improve the health and well-being of North Dakotans and their communities. Caring Foundation staff work with grantees to support nonprofit sustainability, collaborate on shared outcomes and create lasting change.
