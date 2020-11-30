FARGO, N.D. – Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) is extending its call center hours to provide more flexibility and one-on-one attention to members inquiring about benefits and coverage.
Through Jan. 29, 2021, Customer Advocates will be available during these extended hours by phone:
• Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. CST
• Fridays, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. CST
• Call toll free, 844-363-8457
Customer Advocates are also available for in-person visits to discuss questions related to health care benefits and coverage at most BCBSND office locations, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CST.
All in-person visits require an appointment. If you’d like to schedule an in-person visit, call the number on the back of your card to make an appointment.
Current members can also log in to their online account for 24/7 secure access to view their current plan at BCBSND.com.
After Jan. 29, BCBSND will resume normal call center hours, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) was founded in 1940 with the mission to provide members with affordable access to health care across the state. As a member-owned, not-for-profit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, BCBSND continues to provide the best value in health care coverage through unmatched local service and access to a comprehensive network of health care providers across the state, across the nation and in 200 countries.
