FARGO, N.D. – Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) is extending its call center hours to provide more flexibility and one-on-one attention to members inquiring about benefits and coverage.

Through Jan. 29, 2021, Customer Advocates will be available during these extended hours by phone:

• Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. CST

• Fridays, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. CST

• Call toll free, 844-363-8457

Customer Advocates are also available for in-person visits to discuss questions related to health care benefits and coverage at most BCBSND office locations, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CST.

All in-person visits require an appointment. If you’d like to schedule an in-person visit, call the number on the back of your card to make an appointment.

Current members can also log in to their online account for 24/7 secure access to view their current plan at BCBSND.com.

After Jan. 29, BCBSND will resume normal call center hours, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

