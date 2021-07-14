‘Be kind, keep an open mind and believe in yourself’

The Rotary Club of Wahpeton Breckenridge hosted a free, two-day leadership camp for interested Richland and Wilkin County youth Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12-13.
Rotary Club members Tammy Goerger and Brian Fuder hosted the camp after the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) leadership program was canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. Plus, Rotary Club can only send four youth to RYLA each year, so their local version of a leadership camp expanded involvement to any interested youth.
Nine students took part in the pilot camp, which Goerger said she would like to host again next year if the Rotary Club budget permits. Since it was in its first year, Goerger said she reached out to area teachers to find students who would like to participate.
“We wanted to do something for the students and try to get them engaged somehow, so we decided to put together this two-day leadership camp,” Goerger said.
Goerger, who teaches a leadership class at Wahpeton High School, said the camp focused on three main values: being kind, being open-minded and believing in oneself. A lot of the camp’s material was influenced by both Goerger’s leadership class and two books, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens,” and “The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth.”
Wyndmere, North Dakota, resident Moriah Blazek, a homeschooled student going into her senior year, said the leadership camp helped most to increase her understanding of the people she meets everyday.
“Every person we meet is their own little universe,” Blazek said. “They each have their own dreams and thoughts and outlook on the world, and they have different reasons for why they believe what they believe. Even if I think what they believe is wrong, that doesn't make what they think any less valid because they each have different experiences that guide their moral view.”
For Blazek, leadership is about relationships, how individuals can foster mutual respect and understanding for one another, even amid disagreement. Listening and validating what someone has to say opens the door to trust, which is a valuable aspect of leadership, she said.
Riley Brandt, who will be a high school senior at Wyndmere Public School, said what he learned in the two-day camp could apply to the rest of his life.
“I got a lot more out of it than I thought I would,” Brandt said. “Consistency is the key in life, the more you do something, the better you’ll get at it. And one quote that really resonated with me was, ‘Don’t wait for your life to start getting better for you to be happy.’”
The first day of the camp included team-building and leadership activities, like Telephone-Pictionary and the personality compass. They also watched videos about having a positive outlook on life and learned what makes a good leader from the two books.
The second day included a tour of Chahinkapa Zoo and a community service project repainting the restrooms by the softball fields in Chahinkapa Park.
Camp participant Addison Gerdon said her idea of a good leader is someone who ensures everyone on their team is included and heard. Gerdon, who will be a sophomore at Wahpeton High School, said one of the leaders she looks up to most in life encapsulates this. Larry Lasch, her AP human geography teacher, makes sure none of his students are left behind. He will take the time to talk to anyone struggling with a concept until they come to an understanding.
Christensen, who will be a junior at Richland 44, said everyone is a leader in their own way. It’s not a matter of having a big personality or being the loudest in the room. To Christensen, a leader is someone who wants the best for everyone, steps in when needed and is willing to go outside of their comfort zone. To Christensen, a leader is her grandfather, “Papa.”
“My Papa has been an example for me and has always kind of been my mentor,” Christensen said. “I like his perspective on life and he’s always been there for me. I’m always having different adventures with him, too, and I know he’s done a lot in his lifetime.”
What the students learned in the camp may not be what people typically envision when they hear the word, “leader.” But being kind, being open-minded and believing in yourself is really what makes a good leader, Goerger said.
She was impressed with how smoothly the first camp went. She loved seeing the initial cliques that formed when the students arrived dissipate as time went on.
“All of a sudden a Wyndmere kid is walking with a Wahpeton kid. I was like, ‘Did you guys know each other before?’ And they said no. So I think that was really good to see. Hopefully they’ll take back some good memories,” Goerger said.
Goerger said the community stepped up to help the camp happen. The North Dakota State College of Science offered up a classroom, and Chahinkapa Zoo allowed the students into the zoo for free. It was kind of like a pay-it-forward from the community, Goerger said.
The only thing she may change in subsequent years is expanding the camp by a day, since she didn’t feel like the youth were able to immerse themselves as deeply into the discussions as they could have.
She plans to check in with the participants in a month or two to see if they still felt like the camp was impactful and valuable.
“The things that we were trying to teach them are things they can take with them in life,” Goerger said. “Kids do a lot of different camps — sports camps and things like that — this is just something kind of out of the box.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.