Be prepared for MNsure’s open enrollment

The MNsure’s open enrollment period for health insurance is approaching, and you should find out what’s important before you enroll in coverage.
This year’s period for 2020 health and dental coverage is shorter than normal, beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 23. Open enrollment is open year-round for low-income residents.
Lakes and Prairies Community Action Partnership (CAPLP) is a local resource to provide assistance and navigating resources, free of charge. They have a Wilkin County office located in Breckenridge. To contact the Breckenridge office, call 218-643-2888.
Staff act as navigators by showing MNsure’s online portal, provide information on coverage, and direction for additional support. Economic Empowerment Director Becki Johnson at CAPLP said they are unable to advising Minnesotans, but recommends contacting a broker for personal coverage advice.
MNsure has certified navigators and brokers that are capable of providing assistance, free of charge. Assisters hold walk-in hours and appointments in communities around the state.
Their navigators are trained experts that can help fill out an application and enroll in coverage. They can also assist in renewals and changes to previous coverage. MNsure’s brokers assist in helping Minnesotans understand coverage options and provide advice about which insurance plan best meets your needs.
According to MNsure, nearly 75 percent of uninsured Minnesotans, over 250,000 people, in 2017 would have been eligible for financial help through MNsure. Minnesotans will be able to use the MNsure plan comparison tool beginning Oct. 15 to estimate their eligibility for financial help and compare plans.
“If you’re not sure whether you qualify for financial assistance, we encourage you to come to our website to find out,” MNsure’s Chief Executive Officer Nate Clark said. “Many people think they make too much money to take advantage of these financial benefits, but 60 percent of people buying plans through MNsure qualify. We don’t want anyone to leave money on the table – the average tax credit is over $5,500 per household.”
Research has shown that those who do not have health insurance coverage are more likely to experience difficulties in accessing health care, tend to have poorer health, and have more issues with medical bills, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported that Minnesota’s uninsurance rate increased to 6.3 percent in 2017 and approximately 349,000 Minnesotans did not have health insurance. This increase in lack of insured is due to the decline in private health insurance, both group and individual market coverage.
More information about coverage through MNsure can be found on their website at MNsure.org.
