Be prepared for stormy weather

Thunderstorms and showers have been seemingly more apparent in the Red River Valley. Understanding how to keep yourself and family safe and prepared can make severe weather less intimidating.
Wilkin County’s Emergency Management Director Breanna Koval reported that there was a tornado reported last week near Foxhome, Minnesota. The tornado reached 86-110 miles per hour, lasted for 15 minutes and tracked for approximately 10 miles. There was only minor property damage reported.
“It is important to be prepared for severe weather because it can be a life-threatening situation. I think we are all guilty of complacency when it comes to taking severe weather warnings seriously because it is so common in our area. However, the recent overnight storms are a good reminder that severe weather can be extremely damaging and can strike with little warning,” Koval said. “Having a plan on how to receive weather warnings, where you are going to shelter in your home and having the proper emergency supplies are all important factors to being prepared for severe weather.”
The National Weather Service recommends putting together a preparedness kit which includes a backpack or storage tube to hold supplies, one gallon of bottled water per person, non-perishable food, flashlight with extra batteries, first-aid supplies such as bandages, ointment and disinfectant wipes, tissues, toilet paper, paper and pen or pencils for taking notes or playing games, a sleeping bag or warm blanket, wrench or pliers to turn off utilities, personal hygiene items, whistle for signaling for help, important documents and an emergency reference materials such as a first-aid book.
“If a severe weather emergency arises – the first thing residents should do is seek shelter. The rule of thumb for sheltering during a severe weather warning is to be in the lowest level possible of a sturdy structure and in an interior area away from doors and windows. Basements are best, but if a basement is not available an interior room or bathroom are also good options. The objective is to get as many walls in between yourself and the outside as possible,” Koval said.
Common weather emergencies in Wilkin and Richland County are severe thunderstorms, hail, winds exceeding 70 mph, and an occasional tornado.
“They should work to find information by listening to a radio, TV, or checking websites on a mobile device so they can get up to date information from officials on the situation,” Koval said. “The most crucial step in severe weather preparedness and response is to take the warning seriously. Warnings are issued because the situation is deemed life-threatening so individuals need to heed the warning and find adequate shelter.”
Wilkin County subscribes to the CodeRED emergency notification system to keep its citizens informed of severe weather warnings. Residents can register their phone numbers to receive direct severe weather warnings delivered to their phone or email. To do so, go to www.co.wilkin.mn.us, at the top of the page go to Departments, Emergency Management then Code Red. There will be a link on the Code Red page which will direct you to create an account.
This service can be used in case of fires, chemical spills, evacuations, lockdowns, downed power lines, lost individuals, natural disasters, abductions, water system problems, bomb threats and other emergencies.
Richland County, North Dakota utilizes the communication program Everbridge, which includes not only weather and community notifications but FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System as well.
Residents can sign up for more notifications and learn more about the service by going to https://co.richland.nd.us/everbridge.
