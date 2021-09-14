‘Be the Love’ during church’s dedication ceremony

“It is such an honor to be your pastor on this day, to stand here and to celebrate with you the fruits of what God has brought,” Pastor Erika Buller said Sunday, Sept. 12 in Wahpeton.
Buller stood before the people attending a dedication of the newly-renovated Bethel Lutheran Church. For years, Bethel has shared the call to “Be the Love” and Buller was more than a little emotional.
Standing before church members, cheering them on, giving them profuse thanks in recognition of their diligence and their faith — it all meant so much to Buller and to members of Bethel Lutheran Church.
“People came hungry to this place in body and soul, and you showed up. We fed them,” Buller said.
The dedication celebration came at the climax of a multi-year planning process, nearly two years of construction and a capital campaign for the approximately $1.25 million project. Keath Borchert, recalled both the campaign and member support as well as how Bethel Lutheran held outdoor services, both out of necessity during construction and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We went from short pants to snow suits, and we learned some things. We learned that winds will take away sheet music and sermon notes. There might still be some notes out in the field,” Borchert said.
Bethel Lutheran Church experienced many physical changes in recent years, Borchert said. With them came much emotion.
“People ask, ‘Will we ever get back to the way it was?’’ Borchert said. “I don’t know. But I do know that we progress. We move forward. One thing I know is that we are all in this together. We rejoice on this day.”
Bethel is a generous church, Hal Fisher said. It has impact well beyond its walls. It will have impact well beyond present times.
Buller, Bethel’s associate pastor, served alongside Senior Pastor Jake Dyrhaug during the dedication ceremony. Prior to it, Dyrhaug said he was privileged to journey alongside leaders “who worked so hard to serve within the best of their ability and for God.”
“I am thankful for glorious, faithful you, gracious and generous givers all,” Buller said. “Mostly I am thankful for you, both as individuals and in the ‘y’all’ sense.”
A full house of men, women and children were all happy to be among “y’all.”
