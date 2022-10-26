Beardsley woman pleads guilty to felony, gross misdemeanor

Erin Kathleen Oneil, 45, was charged with two felonies and a gross misdemeanor Tuesday, Oct. 25, just three months after she was arrested in July, 2022. Taking a plea deal, she has been convicted of fifth degree drug possession and obstruction of justice. The third degree drug charge was dismissed by the court.
Her sentence included one year in prison which will be stayed for five years of supervised probation. Oneil must also write an apology to the police officers she assaulted during her arrest.
Oneil spent 52 days in jail which will be compensated on her stayed one year sentence if she violates parole. According to legal documents, Oneil’s terms of probation include cooperating with all searches directed by a probation officer, giving DNA samples when requested, being prohibited to vote and no same or similar charges are permitted.
Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud was the case’s prosecutor and Public Defender David Phillipe acted as Oneil’s defense. The case was overseen by Judge Amy Doll in Wilkin County District Court.
