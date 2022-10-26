Beardsley woman pleads guilty to felony, gross misdemeanor
Erin Kathleen Oneil

Erin Kathleen Oneil, 45, was charged with two felonies and a gross misdemeanor Tuesday, Oct. 25, just three months after she was arrested in July, 2022. Taking a plea deal, she has been convicted of fifth degree drug possession and obstruction of justice. The third degree drug charge was dismissed by the court.

Her sentence included one year in prison which will be stayed for five years of supervised probation. Oneil must also write an apology to the police officers she assaulted during her arrest.



