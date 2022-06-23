Beauty and blessings amid their grief

Grief is similar to the bridge in Tom Richels County Park, Colette Barton said Wednesday, June 22. Along the bridge are both the placid waters of Lake Breckenridge, Minnesota, and some constantly moving rapids.
Barton is the grief care coordinator for Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home. She hosted this year’s Cherish The Child Day observance, part of a tradition of Twin Towns Area residents honoring, remembering and cherishing the memories of children who died.
“There’s moments where we will feel at complete peace and think, ‘I’m kind of mastering this,” Barton said. “You can go a few steps forward and then something comes — a memory, a song on the radio, a name on a tribute — and it takes you back to that feeling of deep, intense pain and loss that you have when you don’t have your loved one. We have the opportunity to support each other and come together as a community to share the stories.”
More than 30 people attended Cherish The Child Day. Whether they were remembering infants, older children and young adults, they were remembering loved ones.
“It takes courage to step out when your heart is aching. I hope tonight that you feel the strength in community to take the steps that bring you peace,” CHI Home Health and Hospice Director Claire Mark said.
Heather Cooper, a speech language pathologist with Wahpeton Public Schools and mother of five, was this year’s Cherish The Child Day speaker. Cooper lost son Keenan, 19, on July 5, 2010, Daily News previously reported. Keenan Cooper, who served in the U.S. Army, was killed in action in Afghanistan. He is among those memorialized at the Richland County Courthouse’s battle cross monument recognizing the War on Terror.
“After his death, I thought there were not enough hugs, ‘I love you’s and time spent during (his last) visit to satisfy my soul,” Heather Cooper said. “I still wanted more. All those friends and family with memories to share helped to tell the stories of his life. Those are still the stories that bring a smile to my face.”
Cooper’s family, including her surviving children, continue reminding her of the importance of being actively present in the world.
“They provide unique and interesting ways to be thankful so that the living is not swallowed up by death,” Cooper said.
In addition to Cooper, Barton and Mark, the Cherish The Child Day observance included special music from Jacie Christensen and the reading of newly-memorialized children’s names by Cole DeFries. Following Cooper’s speech, participants walked to the Lake Breckenridge Bridge, where they released balloons in memory of loved ones.
“Thank you for taking a step on your grief journey and sharing your evening with us,” Barton said. “Not one of us came with a map of what the right path to be on is. We walk beside each other, sometimes holding on so as not to stumble, sometimes picking each other up when it seems to heavy and too hard to take another step. We find the hand of guidance amongst others. Along the journey, there is sometimes beauty and blessings.”
Cherish The Child Day was sponsored by Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home, Vertin-Munson Funeral and Cremation Service and CHI Health at Home and Hospice. In addition to event participants, Wilkin County, Minnesota, was thanked for the care and upkeep of the park, Tom and Cindy Richels were thanked for memorial brick placement and flowers, Buds, Blooms and Blessings and CeCe’s Floral were thanked for flowers and Danielle and Cole DeFries were thanked for sharing Frost-Bites Frozen Treats.
“I hope tonight that you will find this as a blessing and know that you are not alone,” Barton said. “Life is not horrible, it’s just different, and together we can find our way to continue to walk forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.