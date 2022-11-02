Two of North Dakota’s U.S. Senate candidates are making their final pitches to voters. Election Day will determine whether incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., candidate Rep. Dr. Rick Becker, I-N.D., or candidate Dr. Katrina Christiansen, PhD, Dem-NPL-N.D., is elected to a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
Hoeven is seeking re-election to a third Senate term. Becker is a plastic surgeon and outgoing North Dakota state legislator who previously ran against Hoeven for the North Dakota Republican Party’s nomination. Christiansen is an assistant professor of engineering at the University of Jamestown, North Dakota.
While Christiansen attended a recent candidate forum in Wahpeton, Becker sent a statement to the event. Comments made at the forum by Christiansen and U.S. House of Representatives candidate Cara Mund, I-N.D., were included in a previous article.
Becker’s statement can be heard in full by watching “Wahpeton, North Dakota Live Stream.” Excerpts from the statement are included along with answers to questions Daily News submitted to Hoeven.
“Although I am a conservative Republican, I will be listed on the ballot as ‘Independent,’ Becker stated. “‘Independent Republican’ is actually a fitting description for me, as I have always put principles above party.”
Becker said he chose to enter the Senate race because he was extremely concerned about the direction America is heading.
“Much of how we got to where we are is because of the leftist woke agenda coming from the Democrat side of the aisle, and the weak response from the big-spending, big-government Republican side of the aisle. To be limited to choosing between those two options is an intolerable choice,” Becker stated.
Republicans must stay united if they want the party to retake control of the U.S. Senate and fight back against what he called the Biden administration’s harmful policies, Hoeven said. As of Thursday, Nov. 2, the Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, including two independents who caucus with the latter. The U.S. House of Representatives has three vacancies and includes 212 Democrats and 208 Republicans.
Becker leaving the Republican Party and running against Republicans, according to Hoeven, is only helping Democrats and President Biden.
“My focus is on North Dakota and always will be,” Hoeven said. “Through my positions on the agriculture and energy committees, I’ve worked hard to deliver results for our state. As the top Republican on the Agriculture Appropriations Committee, I will be a leader in a writing the next five-year Farm Bill, which is vitally important to our producers. As a senior member of the energy committee, I’ve worked to make our state an energy powerhouse and to push back on the Biden energy agenda. These are North Dakota’s top industries and I am a leader in the Senate on these issues.”
Becker’s statement included his response to “a topic made into an issue by disingenuous political spin.”
“You may have heard I will vote to end crop insurance or something crazy like that,” Becker stated. “I will not attempt to get rid of crop insurance. That would be as ridiculous as getting rid of car insurance. I would, however, like to see common sense reforms to the program that would bring costs down to the taxpayer, as well as to the farmer in the way of lower premiums.”
Hoeven said his political experience, including as North Dakota’s governor, includes making the state a powerhouse in the fields of agriculture and energy.
“We cracked the code on the Bakken, and now we are cracking the code on carbon capture to keep our coal-fired electric industry in the game,” Hoeven said. “That includes creating the regulator framework and implementing the 45Q tax credit to make these projects commercially viable. I’ve always focused on the fundamentals — lowering taxes, reducing regulations, decreasing spending, supporting our small businesses and pushing back on the Biden agenda.”
Spending, Becker stated, is one of the most pressing and dangerous concerns, largely responsible for widespread inflation.
“I have a strong reputation for being opposed to excessive spending. The incumbent, on the other hand, has a well-deserved record and ranking of being a big spender. We can’t ignore that. A leopard will not change its spots, and we can’t expect to turn America’s situation around if we keep doing the same thing. This includes (Hoeven’s) vote for Biden’s $1.2 trillion Fake Green Infrastructure bill, as well as the nearly $60 billion to Ukraine with no oversight or accountability,” Becker stated.
Hoeven said he has supported sending aid to Ukraine as “they bravely defend themselves from Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression.”
“I’ve also supported efforts to put pressure on the Putin regime, through both increased sanctions and by expanding U.S. energy production to isolate Russia from the global economy,” Hoeven said. “That includes introducing legislation to cut red tape and reverse President Biden’s energy policy so that we can produce more energy here at home. At the same time, I fully support accountability measures to ensure aid is being delivered and used effectively to support the Ukrainian people.”
In addition to North Dakota’s three-way U.S. Senate race with Becker, Christiansen and Hoeven, the state has a U.S. House of Representatives race. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., faces Mund. The third member of North Dakota’s Congressional delegation, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., will be up for re-election in 2024.
Daily News and News Monitor will provide live Election Night coverage on Tuesday, Nov. 8.