Two of North Dakota’s U.S. Senate candidates are making their final pitches to voters. Election Day will determine whether incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., candidate Rep. Dr. Rick Becker, I-N.D., or candidate Dr. Katrina Christiansen, PhD, Dem-NPL-N.D., is elected to a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

Hoeven is seeking re-election to a third Senate term. Becker is a plastic surgeon and outgoing North Dakota state legislator who previously ran against Hoeven for the North Dakota Republican Party’s nomination. Christiansen is an assistant professor of engineering at the University of Jamestown, North Dakota.



