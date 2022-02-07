Becker vs. Hoeven for ND U.S. Senate seat

The 2022 election season continues to take shape in locations like Richland County, North Dakota, Bismarck and the state capitol, and the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.
Daily News takes a look at recent political news.
Becker announces U.S. Senate campaign
North Dakota state Rep. Rick Becker, R-District 7, is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
Becker, who previously said he would neither run for another term in the North Dakota House of Representatives or any other public office, made his announcement Sunday, Feb. 6.
“Inflation killing North Dakota’s middle class, trampling of our Bill of Rights, failure to secure our border, illegally changing election laws, and allowing Critical Race Theory in our schools (are issues),” Becker stated. “Enough is enough. D.C. politicians love to talk the talk, but refuse to walk the walk. The people of North Dakota deserve more. When I’m elected to serve in the United States Senate, North Dakotans can count on one thing: I will fight for them.”
Hoeven, as of 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, had not made any public statement on Becker’s announcement. His Facebook pages included a Thursday, Feb. 3 remembrance of recently-deceased North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, R-N.D.
“I am grateful for our time together, both as colleagues and friends,” Hoeven wrote. “I join with North Dakotans in honoring his life and legacy, and included a statement for the Congressional Record to pay tribute to his long-standing service to our state.”
Becker’s announcement means North Dakota Republicans are expected to have a contested U.S Senate primary. The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, the same day as city elections in cities including Wahpeton.
Hoeven’s political history included serving as North Dakota governor from 2000-2010 and as U.S. senator since 2011. Becker, a state legislator since 2013, also ran against Stenehjem and Doug Burgum prior to the 2016 Republican primary for North Dakota governor. Burgum would go on to win both the primary and general elections.
Prior to his death on Jan. 28, 2022, Stenehjem announced he would not run for re-election as North Dakota Attorney General. An interim state attorney general has not been named by Gov. Burgum as of 10 a.m. Monday.
Burgum tests positive for COVID-19, is quarantining
Burgum, scheduled to give North Dakota’s 2022 State of the State Address at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Fargo, announced Saturday, Feb. 5 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received his booster shot, his office stated. He will be quarantining through Thursday, Feb. 10.
“After testing negative on Friday following an exposure notification, I experienced cold and flu-like symptoms this morning and tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon,” Burgum said Saturday. “I am quarantining and consulting with my physician.”
District 25 nominating conventions scheduled
Redistricting approved in 2021 by the North Dakota Legislature has resulted in the state’s 25th legislative district consisting of all of Richland County and Marboe and Tewaukon townships, Sargent County, North Dakota.
Incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, previously announced he will run for re-election. District 25 Republicans will hold their nominating convention at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Bagg Bonanza Farm outside Mooreton, North Dakota.
As of Monday, incumbent state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, has not announced whether she will run for re-election. State Sen. Jason Heitkamp and state Rep. Kathy Skroch, both of the now-redistricted District 26, have both announced they are running for District 25 state representative, inviting the possibility of another contested Republican primary.
Incumbent state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25, assistant leader of the North Dakota House, is expected to be re-nominated at her party’s local convention. It is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at The Boiler Room, Wahpeton. Additional Dem-NPL candidates for the state senate and house are also expected to be nominated on Feb. 27.
Contested primaries are not a bad thing, according to local Dem-NPL leadership. A Feb. 6 reorganization meeting included optimism for an array of candidates, with choice and diversity offered to voters.
“We’re excited about this year and the opportunities that are there,” said Nancy Richels, local party chairwoman.
The North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League will hold its state convention from March 24-27 in Minot. North Dakota Republicans will hold their state convention from April 1-2 in Bismarck.
Daily News and News Monitor will continue to follow the 2022 election season.
