Beginnings to launch Twin Town Artist Series’ 36th year

The 2022-2023 Twin Town Artist Series season will include four one night only performances at the Stern Cultural Center, North Dakota State College of Science. Admission to the events, all given by performers with Allied Concert Services, is possible by becoming an Artist Series member.
In less than two weeks, on Friday, Sept. 16, the Twin Town Artist Series launches its 2022-2023 season. For 36 years, the series has featured concerts from performers whose specialties include rock ’n’ roll, pop, funk, Broadway and the Great American Songbook, country and more.
“We provide quality entertainment for the local residents,” President Alan Dahlman said.
Beginnings, a seven-piece, New York City-based band dedicated to playing the music of the band Chicago, begins this year’s season. The band will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in the Stern Cultural Center’s Bremer Bank Theatre.
Artist Series leadership reminds the public that buying a 2022-2023 membership prior to Beginnings’ concert allows people to get the best value for their money. Memberships are $50 for adults and $20 for high school and college students. A family plan of two adults and any number of children under age 18 is $100.
“We have fixed costs and we need to know how much money we’re working with,” Dahlman said.
The cost of a membership stays the same whether in September or in May. There are no individual prices for concerts, just one $50 fee no matter how many a concertgoer with a membership attends.
“We want to try to keep people in town,” Dahlman said. “We want to support the local businesses. Our ticket price is $50 for four concerts. That’s the cost of a tank of gas to go to Fargo. Rather than do that, you can stay, have a date night, eat in any of our fine establishments and go to the concert series.”
The 2022-2023 Twin Town Artist Series season will also include:
• Spencer Day, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 2022; a “sophisticated and imaginative singer-songwriter,” Day has composed, arranged and produced seven albums; he has played venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center and on London’s West End
• Backtrack Vocals — 7:30 p.m., March 7, 2023; this professional a cappella singing quintet “transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards and Broadway songs with all new vocal and beatbox arrangements”
• How Sweet It Is — 7:30 p.m., May 1, 2023; Steve Leslie, Nashville, Tennessee, is “an awarded singer-songwriter-guitarist” whose career accomplishments include winning penning the title song from Ricky Skaggs’ Grammy winning “Brand New Strings” album
“We have a board that consists of 19 members,” Dahlman said. “We work with the booking agency out of Minneapolis and they provide us with about 40 acts. Our board has to choose four of those acts.”
Dahlman is proud of how Artist Series members have generally been pleased with the quality and diversity of talent brought to their community.
“We try to balance so that everyone gets something,” Dahlman said.
Twin Town Artist Series memberships can be purchased at the Stern Cultural Center prior to any performances or by mailing checks payable to the series to:
• Cindy Borchert, 17465 85th St. SE, Wahpeton, ND 58075 or
