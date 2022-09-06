Beginnings to launch Twin Town Artist Series’ 36th year

The 2022-2023 Twin Town Artist Series season will include four one night only performances at the Stern Cultural Center, North Dakota State College of Science. Admission to the events, all given by performers with Allied Concert Services, is possible by becoming an Artist Series member.

 Courtesy MCC

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In less than two weeks, on Friday, Sept. 16, the Twin Town Artist Series launches its 2022-2023 season. For 36 years, the series has featured concerts from performers whose specialties include rock ’n’ roll, pop, funk, Broadway and the Great American Songbook, country and more.

The 2022-2023 Twin Town Artist Series season will include four one night only performances at the Stern Cultural Center, North Dakota State College of Science. Admission to the events, all given by performers with Allied Concert Services, is possible by becoming an Artist Series member.



Tags

Load comments