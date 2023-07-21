BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Behavioral Health Division invites the public to its booth at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot, July 21-29, to learn about Parents Lead, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and other behavioral health programs that support the health and well-being of North Dakotans.

The booth is located in the Commercial II building and open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. CDT.



