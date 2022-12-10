December marks eight months working for the Daily News; eight long months in the Midwest growing in my career and as a person. Often the clichés, no matter how annoying, are right, starting a new chapter in a new place has sparked immense growth and change.
Looking back, I’ve written nearly 300 stories, taken thousands of stories and made countless connections within the community that I cover. Now, as the year winds down and I get ready to replace all signs of 2022, I’m reflecting on some of my favorite work I’ve published.
These are absolutely in order, because that makes it more fun for me. Hopefully that fun and enjoyment translates to you — the readers.
5. Ghastly gourds: Tips and tricks from a world-class mediocre pumpkin carver
It’s no secret that I love Halloween; I mean I even got married on the holiday. That being said, this was one of my favorite hands-on stories to write. This allowed me to write in my own voice, while doing something I hadn’t done since I was 17 — carving a pumpkin.
Not everything we write gets to spark joy in the way that this piece did for me. Yet, it ranks lower than the rest of the stories on this list because it lacks impact to the folks in the Twin Towns Area. (Unless you actually followed my guidance, I guess.)
4. Workplace gender equality improving, but still not great
This story was my first shot at the Daily News and News Monitor’s quarterly Point of View series. In my first weeks working here, we discussed our POV topics for the rest of the year. I pitched diversity as a topic, not thinking much of it, and it was resoundingly chosen as the topic for our second-quarter series. This piece allowed me to strengthen my relationships with two women who have done immense things in a ‘man’s world’ while researching the gender disparity in certain job fields.
From the first woman to ever work as an engineer at Bobcat to the Indigenous artist who’s just about done it all, one thing was resoundingly clear; sexism and racism remain alive and well in the workforce.
3. Breckenridge High School student highlights Black culture through art
Whenever I need a pick-me-up I always go back and read this story. Written early in my time at the Daily News, this piece allowed me to meet a young Black artist and amplify her voice. Using her art to tell a story about her experience and the experience of many Black folks, Phoenix had an undeniable impact on the Twin Towns Area. And, she did it all as a high schooler. I’ll always be thankful I had the opportunity to meet Phoenix and chat with her. I’m sure we’ll see her art on the walls of a museum or art gallery someday soon.
2. Lifelong learner heads Breckenridge Public Schools
After a whirlwind summer which saw Breckenridge’s superintendent resign and the school board scramble to hire another, this story felt like a lovely way to tie everything together and look forward to the school district’s future. Kristie Sullivan was hired as the Breckenridge Superintendent just a month before school was set to begin. She was thrown into the fray immediately and handled it all impressively.
Once the school year had begun and many of the kinks were ironed out, I had the chance to sit down with Sullivan and write this feature story. One thing that stood out the most to me was her intense dedication to education and care for the students of the district.
Also, during interviews, I love learning little details that may not be relevant to the story but are fascinating nonetheless. As I was taking Sullivan’s portrait for the story, she told me about her grandmother attending the school in the past. Seriously, how cool is it to work in the same building your grandmother went to school in.
Honorable mentions • Find the joy in the ordinary
While I always enjoy writing about art, I couldn’t justify placing this in my top five stories. The photo however is one of my favorites I’ve ever taken. Seeing a mother find immense pride and joy in her daughter’s artwork hanging on a gallery wall was truly special.
• F is for the many fantastic things about my father
This was one of my first personal columns I wrote at the Daily News. It’s so much easier to write about how thankful you are for your father rather than actually telling him. While I wouldn’t place it in my list of best stories, I’d be remiss to not at least recognize it.
• 2022 midterm election coverage
This doesn’t encompass solely one story, which is why I didn’t place it in the top five. However, I’m proud of the coverage I was able to provide for Wilkin County. Not only did I do my due diligence to try and profile every candidate in a contested race, I also created all the graphics the Daily News and News Monitor used on the Nov. 8 election day. Now, I look forward to 2024 to see how much I can improve my election coverage.
1. 22-year-old funeral director dedicated to families in their toughest times
drumroll please
My favorite and arguably my best story written this year was this profile featured in our Women in Business tab. This story ticked all the boxes for me. Feature story — check. Impactful topic — check. Wonderful interview — check.
Whitney Demarais is one of the most interesting people I’ve had the opportunity to meet. She’s in her early 20s and is already working as a successful funeral director. Her experience and interest truly emanates from her like a palpable aura. I’m inspired by the strength it takes to remain strong in a field where you’re constantly working with folks at their worst times.
Thank you Whitney for allowing me to tell your story this year.
As always, thank you to everyone who I’ve had the pleasure of working with this year and thank you to our readers! Thank you for supporting local journalism and here’s to another strong year of stellar stories and well-researched reports.