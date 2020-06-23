This year’s BEK Communications Cooperative Annual Meeting was held Thursday, June 11, 2020. Challenged by continued public health concerns about coronavirus/COVID-19 and bylaws holding them to a June annual meeting, BEK Communications turned to a virtual broadcast instead.
The virtual annual meeting was broadcast across BEK digital television and over-the-air on KNDM, KNDB and KRDK. It was also live-streamed on Facebook and the BEK TV website. The nine members of the board of directors were in attendance, along with limited BEK staff required for broadcasting. Going virtual for BEK didn’t mean changing 68 years of history.
The theme of this year’s annual meeting was Think Big, Inspired Locally, and that’s just what BEK planned to do, even virtually. Although unique in format, the 68th meeting incorporated the same agenda. Election announcements and amendment vote results were announced and prizes were given away.
Due to the virtual format, voting participation had a 426 percent increase compared to last year’s votes, with members enjoying the convenience of voting from home. CEO and General Manager Derrick Bulawa gave his annual report, chronicling changes in funding, expanding customer base and diversifying products.
Member door prizes and kids prize giveaways have always been an important part of the annual meeting at BEK Communications Cooperative and this year was no different. BEK always looks forward to including kids as part of the annual meeting.
The cooperative was brainstorming ways to capture their excitement virtually and settled on gathering all participants on a Zoom call. The broadcast went off without a hitch using our fiber internet infrastructure. BEK was able to share all of the kids on a 16 feet by 9 feet video board. Thank you to everyone who participated.
Jordan Hassler, BEK TV, Chief Operations Officer, commended the push to give members the information in an accessible way, saying, “Televising live events statewide is normal for BEK TV, but a virtual annual meeting complete with a Kids Zoom prize giveaway could be considered a new norm.”
Discussions of continuing a virtual component of future meetings are underway, so be on the lookout for BEK on a screen near you.
About BEK Communications CooperativeBEK Communications Cooperative, founded in 1952, is a communications services company headquartered in Steele, North Dakota. In the last 68 years, the company has grown to include branch offices in Bismarck and Valley City and now serves nearly 12,000 customers. BEK provides fiber-based voice, Gigabit broadband and IP television services; cloud-based security, automation, surveillance, voice and storage services; and hospital and business communications solutions in North Dakota. The company also provides statewide sports broadcasting and national news reports on the BEK TV Network, and television content across North Dakota through KNDM, KNDB, KRDK.
BEK emphasizes their fast, friendly, local service experience and a broad portfolio of high-quality communications, broadcasting and advertising services.
About BEK TVBEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the State of North Dakota, with a statewide broadcast footprint and a nationwide internet (OTT) offering. It’s exciting, emotional and intimate North Dakota content attracts attention and engages viewers of all ages and interests. BEK TV is made up of the content from both BEK Sports and BEK News. BEK Sports includes events, competitions, performances and activities from around the state. BEK Sports which recently celebrated its 13th anniversary, having broadcast over 3,000 events, from 80 cities and 100 venues. BEK News is a new broadcast division of BEK TV, which will provide news and commentary to the viewers of North Dakota.
