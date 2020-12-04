To Whom It Concerns:
The Salvation Army needs your help more than ever this year! This holiday season, The Salvation Army expects to see a greater need for our services – more than any in recent history.
COVID-19 has not only created a bigger need for us to fill, it has also decreased the number of traditional red kettles you’re used to seeing on street corners and at store entrances each Christmas season. Money raised in the County will stay in the County. Below are signup links for Wahpeton Econo, Wahpeton Walmart and Breckenridge Econo.
With COVID-19, we are asking that ringers are limited to 1 or 2 from the same household. Masks are required, and hand sanitizer and wipes will be provided. We ask that you do your best to social distance, but we know that this may be difficult.
Bell ringers are needed at three locations in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area: Wahpeton Econofoods, Breckenridge Econofoods, and Wahpeton Walmart. We have a new system this year with scheduling, as we are using SignUpGenius.com. There are three different links to sign up:
Wahpeton Walmart: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040D4AA8A823A1F58-salvation2
Wahpeton Econofoods: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040D4AA8A823A1F58-salvation
Breckenridge Econofoods: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040D4AA8A823A1F58-salvation1
All you need to do is go to the link you would like to sign up with, pick the time slot(s) you would like, then go to the bottom of the page and click signup and submit, then put in your name, email address and telephone number. That’s it! You will get a reminder email two days before your scheduled time slot to ring the bell. If you signed up for the wrong time or need to cancel, please give us a call at 701-642-7807 or 701-642-7751 and we will take you off the schedule.
If you would prefer someone do the actual scheduling on-line, the people to contact are as follows:
• Wahpeton Walmart: Brett Lambrecht — 701-899-6452
• Wahpeton Econo Foods: Jean Freden — 701-640-1641
• Breckenridge Econo Foods: Shirley Fox-Trydahl — 701-403-9549
Time slots are in hour increments. We have it open to ring the bell from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The hours of 4-8 p.m. are prime time ringing hours at these locations. This would be a great opportunity for individuals to get involved in the community and help this wonderful program.
The Salvation Army is a vital presence in our communities during emergencies, but also helps individuals with emergency assistance throughout the year. The Salvation Army receives requests from many families and we need your help, more than ever, to give that support to local families.
We greatly appreciate any help that is volunteered. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact one of the above-mentioned people.
Thank you for your time and consideration!
Salvation Army Service Unit
