Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman just cannot speak enough about a friend of both hers and the zoo, Dean Bellmore.
Bellmore is the newest recipient of the prestigious Habitat Hero Award. Earned over the course of more than 20 years — and counting — of volunteer service, the award was given Thursday, Aug. 12 to Bellmore.
“I don’t think there’s a spot in the zoo that has been untouched by his feet,” Diekman said.
Dean Bellmore is the son of Charlie Bellmore, another longtime zoo supporter. Diekman and Dean Bellmore remembered how the younger man carried on Charlie Bellmore’s mission. The projects that Charlie Bellmore was involved in included welding for Chahinkapa Zoo’s bear habitat. Charlie Bellmore, as well as his grandsons, were among the 50 friends and family gathered for last week’s awards ceremony.
“I consider my dad the real hero,” Dean Bellmore said. “I took over his business (septic tank service Bellmore & Sons, as well as zoo involvement). He was there to watch me get my award.”
Bellmore has spent countless hours on projects ranging from digging for Chahinkapa Zoo’s kangaroo habitat to repairing water break emergencies.
“He’s very good at his job. It’s not glamorous work. In fact, it’s pretty dirty. But he’s just amazing at it and so happy to help. His award is way overdue,” Diekman said.
Bellmore remembered a few memorable assignments, including helping with the construction of Chahinkapa Zoo’s white rhinoceros habitat.
“I always go over to the boys, Gunnar and Gideon, and say hi. That’s pretty cool. Neena the white Bengal tiger (who died in 2019) was a favorite,” Bellmore said.
Some activities were more fun than perhaps anyone expected.
“On my birthday, oh, many years ago, Tom (Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz) and I were pumping out the duck pond,” Bellmore said. “I thought and hoped he would fall in. I spent the day pumping a lot of duck ‘stuff.’”
There also have not been as many challenges as one might guess.
“During the last water leak, I found out my boots weren’t waterproof. The water ran over top of them. We had to shut the zoo down for 4-6 hours. It was a mess, but we got it fixed,” Bellmore said.
Nothing seems to be too challenging for Bellmore, Diekman said. She is impressed by her longtime friend.
“He’s just a calming agent for us. He’s always so upbeat. I don’t even know how many hours he’s spent with us. It takes time, all the digging, the projects, and after they’re through, the refilling. We are the ones who are honored by being able to give Dean the award,” Diekman said.
Chahinkapa Zoo is currently open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through Labor Day. For more information, visit chahinakpazoo.org or call 701-642-8709.
“I love the zoo, I admit it,” Bellmore said. “I like seeing the kids look at the animals. Tom and Kathy have done a lot. It’s just an awesome place and I love to volunteer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.