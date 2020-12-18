Beloved community member leaves lasting impression

Wahpeton resident Dave Engstrom, 69, died on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Engstrom was a doctor, a musician, and a beloved friend and family man.
Engstrom touched the lives of many in the Twin Towns Area through his talent and generosity. He loved performing for Music in the Park and often played at elderly care facilities, Wahpeton Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Beyer said.
In August, the Twin Towns put on Headwaters Music Festival, a free, two-day event featuring performances by nine local bands organized by Engstrom. He was excited to bring his dream to fruition, Beyer said. The Twin Towns were able to secure funding from a variety of sources to support the festival.
“Dave was a wonderfully talented musician who shared his love of music with many people,” Beyer said.
Scott Jarvis, lead singer of Billy D & the Crystals, said Engstrom’s joy at the festival this summer was memorable. Jarvis recalled Engstrom placing his folding chair right in front of the stage. He watched two to three bands perform with the biggest grin on his face, Jarvis said.
“That guy was awesome. Awesome,” Jarvis said. “And he had the best belly laugh you ever heard of anybody. He was a great man.”
Engstrom didn’t want to stop at a free music festival, he wanted to add an educational aspect to it too, said Chris DeVries, Wahpeton Community Development director. Because the festival was brand new, they were unable to add lessons to the event this year.
“He was very adamant that in the future we get some musicians to teach music to people. It could be kids, or it could be adults who just want to learn to play the guitar,” DeVries said. “He was very big on that, so it’s going to be important to me and it’s going to be important to a lot of people in the area that we keep that music festival going for Dave, and just hope that it continues to grow and be something that the town is very proud of.”
Engstrom brought the idea for free music lessons elsewhere. Throughout September and October, Engstrom donated his time to the Red Door Art Gallery in Wahpeton, teaching guitar lessons for ages 10 and up, Gallery Director Allison Karlgaard said.
He did six different sessions, which 10 people attended. At the last lesson, he held a drawing and gave away a guitar from his personal collection, Karlgaard said.
“He was just such a kind, gentle, giving soul,” Karlgaard said. “I was so honored to be able to work with him in the gallery and to be able to help him offer these classes. I know it was something he was really passionate about and excited to be able to do.”
A celebration of life will be held by David’s family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, according to Engstrom’s obituary.
