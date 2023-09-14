Beloved songs, good-natured jokes when Krew takes the stage

If Tilford Kroshus does not play his trombone, he told a Wednesday, Sept. 13, audience at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter, he will wear it.
Concertgoers saw the 88-year-old, a staple of Music in the Park and other Twin Towns Area events, play favorites with four of his favorites. As it turns out, Kroshus & Krew did not conclude their 2023 playing season on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Greg Goerdt, Jimmy Hoaby, Jay Hoerz, Kroshus and Ed Moore took the stage for a night of beloved songs and good-natured ribbing. Longtime fans of the Krew know that Kroshus plays with his former students. They may respect their old teacher, but they are not about joking about him.
“Proudly,” Moore said about how Kroshus wears his trombone.
Audience members included Kroshus’ brother-in-law, Guy Christensen, who was serenaded with “Tiny Bubbles.” The setlist included several chances for various Krew members to take the lead:
• “Wipeout” featured Hoaby’s drumming, as well as Kroshus’ trombone routine.
• “Folsom Prison Blues” and “Down on the Corner” included Goerdt’s lead vocals and guitar playing.
• “Sea Cruise” included lead vocals by Moore, who jokingly began to sing “Just a Gigolo” at first.
Diversity was a hallmark of Wednesday’s concert. Country, like “Roll in My Sweet Baby’s Arms,” and country pop, like “Delta Dawn,” were joined by rock like “Rock Around the Clock” and rock ballads like “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” There were also some religious favorites, like “When the Saints Go Marching In,” which included an interpolation of “This Little Light of Mine.”
“We try to balance the sound, like a good organization should,” Kroshus said.
Wednesday’s audience didn’t think of Kroshus & Krew as just a good organization. They thought of them as talented performers.