Beloved songs, good-natured jokes when Krew takes the stage

Tilford Kroshus, center, played favorites with four of his favorites. The Wednesday, Sept. 13, Kroshus & Krew concert included, from left, Ed Moore, Jay Hoerz, Kroshus, Jimmy Hoaby and Greg Goerdt.

 Photo by Frank Stanko • Daily News

If Tilford Kroshus does not play his trombone, he told a Wednesday, Sept. 13, audience at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter, he will wear it.

Concertgoers saw the 88-year-old, a staple of Music in the Park and other Twin Towns Area events, play favorites with four of his favorites. As it turns out, Kroshus & Krew did not conclude their 2023 playing season on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Tilford Kroshus, 88, continued to delight Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter audience members.