Bench warrant issued for defendant in deadly crash case

Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, issued a bench warrant Monday, May 1 for Roberto Corona Eguiza, 42, Veblen, South Dakota. Eguiza’s absence from a scheduled pretrial conference has resulted in a trial scheduled to begin Monday, May 8 in Wahpeton being removed from the record pending further activity.
Eguiza faces two class B felony charges related to a deadly May 2022 crash in Richland County, North Dakota. His charges are officially known as relating to duty in an accident involving death.
“Based on a North Dakota Highway Patrol investigation, Eguiza allegedly drove a vehicle involved in an accident that resulted in the deaths of two people, negligently failed to immediately stop or return with the vehicle as close as possible to the scene of the accident and failed to give information and render aid as required by the North Dakota Century Code,” Daily News previously reported.
The driver of the motorcycle which was hit was identified as Corey Volesky, 45, Wyndmere, North Dakota, and the passenger was Amber Krause Volesky, 40, also of Wyndmere, Daily News also previously reported. Neither were wearing helmets, the North Dakota Highway Patrol also reported. The Voleskys were husband and wife and were traveling to their home in Wyndmere, Forum News Service previously reported.
The incident took place on North Dakota Highway 11, near mile marker 159, in Richland County. According to the complaint, a Toyota pickup rear-ended the motorcycle, causing front-end damage to the pickup and rear-end damage to the motorcycle.
A party of 11, including two women wearing t-shirts remembering the Voleskys, attended the court proceedings.
Peter Wold, the retained defense attorney, said Monday that he had not recently had contact with Eguiza. Wold said he had contacted Eguiza’s former employer in South Dakota, who also had not had contact with Eguiza. Wold said Eguiza was aware of the pretrial conference.
According to a criminal complaint, Daily News previously reported, Eguiza called Eugenio Reyes Pecina, 44, to pick him up from a wooded, grassy area near the crash site. On March 20, 2023, Pecina entered an amended guilty plea to what was now a class A misdemeanor charge of hindering law enforcement-providing means to avoid discovery or apprehension. The charge was initially at the level of a class C felony. An order deferring imposition of sentence went into effect that day and Pecina was also ordered to pay $325 in fees.