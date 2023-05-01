Bench warrant issued for defendant in deadly crash case

Eguiza

Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, issued a bench warrant Monday, May 1 for Roberto Corona Eguiza, 42, Veblen, South Dakota. Eguiza’s absence from a scheduled pretrial conference has resulted in a trial scheduled to begin Monday, May 8 in Wahpeton being removed from the record pending further activity.

Eguiza faces two class B felony charges related to a deadly May 2022 crash in Richland County, North Dakota. His charges are officially known as relating to duty in an accident involving death.



Tags