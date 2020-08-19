Beneath the water and on the wall

Twin Towns Area residents are getting the chance to look beneath the Red River without having to leave the sidewalk.
Shawn McCann’s latest mural is being created by McCann and co-artist Kimberly Wood on the north-facing wall of 118 Sixth St. N., Wahpeton. Once complete, people traveling along Second Street North or hanging out in the new green space will be able to take in an underwater aquarium.
“It’s going to feature all of the fish and animals from the Red River, including otters, snapping turtles, bass, walleye and all sorts of fun things,” McCann said.
Daily News visited McCann and Wood on Wednesday, Aug. 19, their second day of painting. They started using color paint the day before, he said.
“Just like the mural on Fourth Street, there’s going to be a few surprises hidden throughout,” McCann said.
Painting goes quickly with solid colors, McCann said, but things slow down once you get into the details. The new mural’s points of interest include a tunnel to further the aquarium motif and a familiar looking underwater home. McCann anticipates being complete by mid-September.
“Originally, we were supposed to start in September, but we had an event cancel this week, so we were able to start a little early,” he said. “We’re ahead of the game right now, but then we’ll be in and out of town and then it’s about when I can come back to town to finish it.”
It’s been fun to have curious onlookers drop by and check out the project, McCann said. The aquarium mural comes immediately after McCann and Wood’s mural at the Breckenridge Floodwall in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“It’s been a blast so far,” McCann said. “I was fortunate that Kim was able to help with that mural as well. It’s been fun to see people respond to that one, with its bright colors and the excitement of that wall being more than just a concrete structure.”
The aquarium mural is having a similar effect on passerby. A previously nondescript wall facing Second Street North was kept hidden by the now-demolished National Guard Armory. In recent weeks, the wall has found a second life as a canvas.
“It’s especially fun if people leave for two hours, then come back and something new has popped up. They love it,” McCann said.
