Benefit for local man who died from COVID-19 to be held Saturday

Foxhome, Minnesota, resident James Krause knew what it meant to be a good father — he proved it everyday in the way he cared for his blended family, Krause’s partner Jenn Muller said. Together for 13 years, Krause and Muller had two children together, dotingly called “the littles,” and three grown children from prior relationships.
When Krause was hospitalized in September with complications due to COVID-19, his loved ones expected him to come home. They expected to see Krause’s childlike side come out on Christmas morning like it did every year. They expected to join him in a truck pull, or tubing on a lake in the summer.
As Krause’s condition worsened, he was placed on a ventilator and given a 50 percent chance of survival. Krause did not have health insurance, so his loved ones organized a GoFundMe and a benefit, Muller’s cousin Cassie Muller said.
“We knew his bills would be (there) and that it’d be a long road ahead, so we started the benefit to help the littles, Kennley and Kamdyn,” Cassie Muller said.
When Krause was put on 24-hour kidney dialysis, his chances of survival decreased to 30 percent. He died Oct. 21, 2021, shortly after his 49th birthday, with Jenn Muller at his side.
The purpose of the benefit shifted as the family faced a new financial burden — covering Krause’s funeral and miscellaneous medical costs and taking care of the littles as they navigate life without their dad.
“You hear of older people dying (from COVID) but someone that young — I don’t think he ever would’ve thought that he wouldn’t come home,” Cassie Muller said. “I think it says it best in the obituary, he was a very loving and doting father to his three biological children, but also Jenn’s two children. He was giving. He would give anyone the shirt off his back. He was just that kind of person. He would put others before himself. This was an opportunity for us to put their family above ourselves.”
Krause’s benefit will be held from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Foxhole Bar & Grill and the Foxhome Fire Hall in Foxhome. The event will feature a free-will supper catered by Foxhole Bar & Grill, Cass Clay Creamery and other local donors.
A silent auction of over 80 items donated by friends, family and area businesses as far away as Fargo will take place across the street in the Foxhome Fire Hall. There will be something for everyone, from toys to guns, Cassie Muller said.
Cassie Muller said she’s aiming to raise $25,000 through the benefit. Krause’s GoFundMe page has already raised $10,485 of a $20,000 goal. If an individual cannot make Saturday’s benefit, they are welcome to donate via GoFundMe or through the James Krause Benefit account at Bremer Bank.
Jenn Muller misses everything about Krause. Her youngest children don’t yet understand the permanence of Krause’s absence because he was in the hospital for so long, but Jenn Muller expects that to change as the holidays draw closer.
Some days are worse than others. Some days it feels like her littles are taking care of her.
“James could fix anything. He took care of everything,” Jenn Muller said. “This morning, I was like, ‘You know, I’m just having a little bit of a hard time,’ and Kamdyn starts telling me funny stories, like ‘Don’t you remember when dad would run out with our bagels because we were late leaving?’ He was just trying to tell me funny stories so I wasn’t sad.”
Jenn Muller said her work has been very accommodating, as well as St. Mary’s Catholic School, where her two youngest children are students. She is grateful for the outpouring of love and support she and her family have received since Krause’s death. Jenn Muller hopes Saturday’s benefit will give her the opportunity to thank the community.
The response to the fundraiser and benefit has already been inspiring, Cassie Muller said. Strangers have stepped in to help either through a monetary donation or by dropping off items for the silent auction.
“It’s very moving,” Cassie Muller said. “The UPS driver heard about the story and donated. I mean, it’s the person who just delivers the mail and she didn’t personally know them. It’s amazing.”
