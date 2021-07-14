Bereaved beware: COVID-19 Funeral Assistance scam possible

A loved one has just died from COVID-19. You are in mourning. You have some knowledge about the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program established by FEMA, but would hardly consider yourself an expert. As mentioned, you are in mourning and that is the lead emotion at the moment.
The phone rings. The caller is someone claiming to work for FEMA. They say that you qualify for financial assistance under the COVID-19 program, but you need to register for it. Not to worry, though — registration can be done over the phone. You just need to include names, birth dates and social security numbers.
Next of kin and other bereaved people should know that any caller claiming to be from FEMA and offering funeral assistance information is false on both counts. They are attempting to run a scam and may also use information to commit identity theft.
The procedure for an attempted funeral assistance scam was summarized by the Better Business Bureau and reported by Green Valley News, a sister newspaper of Daily News and News Monitor in Green Valley, Arizona.
While the procedure was reported on in Arizona, it can happen locally.
“I know for a fact that FEMA is not going to be contacting families directly,” said Lance Ehrlin, manager of Vertin-Munson Funeral & Cremation Service in Wahpeton. “Yes, there is a process that families (of COVID-19 deceased) can go through, but they have to apply for it (in person). They would not be contacted.”
Ehrlin and other funeral professionals reiterate that FEMA would never contact a family to arrange funeral assistance. He outlined how the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program works.
“In the situation that you could qualify for assistance, a family or bereaved would want to contact their funeral home. The funeral home would serve as the ones to direct the family to the right authorities. We would not, however, be the ones to do the actual assistance application. That has to come from the family or next of kin,” Ehrlin said.
Green Valley News further explained the assistance process.
“All funeral-assistance applications are taken over the phone, then you will need to upload documents to a website, fax them or mail them,” the paper reported. “The application begins with a call to FEMA’s toll-free Funeral Assistance Line, 844-684-6333. The teletype (TTY) number is 800-462-7585.”
Calls are taken weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. North Dakota-Minnesota time. For more information online, go to: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance. There is an FAQ on the site.
Ehrlin said he has not heard of any Twin Towns Area individuals or families falling prey to the funeral assistance scam as of Wednesday, July 14.
“We have had a couple of people ask about (assistance),” he said. “We did send out some materials to families. They may have gone through the process (directly with FEMA). We have not had anyone come in and ask further.”
Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, also has information about COVID-19 Funeral Assistance, Ehrlin said. Funeral homes work to stay updated on anything that can ease the burden of bereavement.
“FEMA would never contact a mortuary on behalf of a family,” Green Valley News reported.
Earlier this year, Congress approved two virus relief bills that provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
“This is a reimbursement program; you must have already paid for the funeral expenses and have the paperwork to prove it, along with the death certificate,” Green Valley News reported.
COVID-19 Funeral Assistance comes with its own rules and guidelines. Pre-planned and pre-paid funerals are not eligible for the assistance. Assistance is capped at $9,000 per individual or $35,500 for multiple deceased individuals on an application.
A bereaved person must contact FEMA, not the other way around. If a person is cold calling, claiming to be from FEMA and offering to arrange funeral assistance, they are most likely someone trying to commit a scam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.