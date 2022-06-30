Berndt retires from Richland County Historical Society

“Thirty years for me has gone by fast and I’ve enjoyed it,” Lois Berndt said. “I didn’t miss very many days.”
Berndt, who recently turned 85, is now retired from the Richland County Historical Society. The society, which celebrated its 75th anniversary in July 2021, has a free, open to the public museum at 11th Seventh Ave. in Wahpeton.
Retirement will give Berndt the opportunity to do things like complete yard work and spend more time with her family. She is hopeful that other community members will carry on the Richland County Historical Society’s work.
“We on the board always meet at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month,” Berndt said. “Those meetings are open to the public. We do need board members. To be a board member, you just have to be a resident of Richland County.”
One of Berndt’s last responsibilities was the Richland County Historical Society’s latest grant. The North Dakota Pottery Collectors Society, which met for its 33rd convention June 10-12 in Fargo, awarded the Richland County society $500.
“You have to apply for the award. They give out two honors. We’ve gotten their $1,000 award before, but this time we applied for the $500. We thought, ‘Why not share?’ The National Buffalo Museum (in Jamestown) received the other check,” Berndt said.
Over the years, Berndt has been impressed by the amount of research and new or better-understood information about local art. The Richland County Historical Museum is known for its expansive collection of Rosemeade pottery, Daily News previously reported.
“Produced in Wahpeton, (Rosemeade) was designed by Laura Taylor Hughes,” Daily News reported in April 2022. “Laura and her husband, Robert Hughes, were among the Twin Towns Area’s most prominent citizens in the early 20th Century.”
For 26 editions, Bill Bakken has catalogued the value of Rosemeade pottery. Like Berndt, he’s also retiring.
“He’s been doing that for a long time. A lot of collectors society members are getting older,” Berndt said.
The Richland County Historical Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through October. For more information, call 701-642-3075, visit richlandcountymuseumnd.com or email richcomuseumnd@outlook.com.
“Berndt originally was a rural school teacher who stopped teaching in 1961,” Daily News reported in June 2017. “She began to get involved in historical preservation in 1975 after writing a family genealogy.”
On the recommendation of her friend, then-Historical Society President Elaine Wold, Berndt was hired as the museum secretary in 1992. Ten years later, Berndt assumed the presidency. She held that position for five years, later leaving the board for a while, Daily News previously reported. Berndt ultimately returned to the historical society presidency in 2014.
Corrie Myhre, the museum’s current secretary and treasurer, said Berndt has provided “such a wealth of information” for the Richland County Historical Society’s visitors and supporters.
“What a blessing it has been to be with her,” Myhre said.
Debbie Doran, a museum assistant, agrees.
“I’m really going to miss Lois,” Doran said. “She knows a lot about the museum and we’ve really enjoyed her over the years. I know that she will still be around and involved with the pottery, of course.”
Reflecting on how times have changed, Berndt reiterated her wish that people continue to support the Richland County Historical Society and its museum.
“It was a lot different when I started. We had 50 people come to meetings and we have programs, too. There was competition when people ran for the board. Now, it’s harder to find people.”
